Bill Skarsgard is no stranger to horror films. He famously played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the modern remake of It and its sequel It: Chapter Two. His portrayal of the sinister and eerily funny villain clown rivals that of Tim Curry’s 1980 classic. Furthermore, in Hulu’s Castle Rock, Skarsgard returned to the Stephen King universe as the mysterious inmate of Shawshank, the Kid. Lastly, Skarsgard is also no stranger to horror movies with a comedic bent, such as 2019’s Villains. In Barbarian, Skarsgard’s role as a questionable, awkward, and even creepy Airbnb tenant draws on his previous performances as strange men with eerie personalities. However, what Barbarian does well throughout the film is subvert expectations, and the same applies to Skarsgard’s character and performance. Beginning with its first trailer, Barbarian promises a horror movie full of shock and surprises, but its vague presentation of the story, awkward introduction to the characters, and overall tone of mystery and suspense hint at the film’s subversive play on expectations. Part of Barbarian’s success as a subversive horror film ultimately hinges on Skarsgard’s performance, and he proves why he was perfectly cast as Keith.

Keith is a seemingly innocent guy who first booked the house on Airbnb before Georgina Campbell’s Tess arrives. The trailer, much like the movie itself, begins on a dark and spooky night. The exterior of the ranch-style home is draped in darkness with a single light illuminating the front porch. All the while, rain is pouring down on Tess who rushes to the door. When she rings the doorbell, Skarsgard’s strange character answers and opens the door. He invites Tess inside to get things sorted out. In the meantime, Keith suggests to Tess, “Why don’t you just crash here?” It has only been a few minutes since Tess arrived at the house, yet this stranger is already asking her to stay. Of course, Keith could have genuine and innocent intentions, just trying to be a Good Samaritan. And yet, for audiences who have seen Skarsgard’s past work, Keith doesn’t seem at all trustworthy. Tess knows this. The trailer shows clips of Tess taking pictures of Keith’s driver’s license, setting up Keith as a potential villain with a shady background.

However, because Tess ultimately doesn’t have any other option, she agrees to stay. But her night isn’t without trouble. The trailer cuts between Keith looking eerily through a hallway as if spying on Tess. In another scene, Tess wakes up in the middle of the night with the bedroom door open. The sounds of footsteps, presumably Keith’s, lead her down to the basement and into a secret passageway. Quick cuts show an empty bedroom with a recording camera, then a VHS tape playing on the screen. While Skargard’s Keith is seen crawling through the underground passageway, a quick cut to Justin Long’s mystery role reveals another element of the story. The trailer doesn’t reveal much else about the actual story, but it does a great job of setting up a number of mysteries that would keep audiences hooked on its suspense. All the while, an eerie rendition of Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s “Our House” plays throughout the trailer. “Come to me now,” the lyrics of the song say, “And rest your head for just five minutes.” The song echoes Keith’s earlier request, insisting that Tess stay at the Airbnb. “Our House” not only emphasizes the main setting of the film, but it also reinforces the questionable motivations of its first resident.

So what exactly is up with Keith? Who really booked the Airbnb first? And what is Justin Long doing in this film? All in all, the trailer probably only gives away less than a third of the film’s actual story, which is a good thing. Sometimes, horror movies seem to show their best scares in their trailers. However, that isn’t the case with Barbarian. But if you still haven’t checked out the film and still need some more convincing, the marketing team for Barbarian already thought ahead of that.

In a clever piece of marketing, 20th Century Studios posted a new trailer on YouTube for “Justin Long’s New Movie” which seemingly had nothing to do with Barbarian a few weeks after its release. The trailer starts off with a happy-go-lucky tone, far from the eerie, domestic horror of the first trailer. The clip shows Justin Long driving along the Californian coast in a sleek red convertible. He has music blasting and sings along to Donovan’s “Riki Tiki Tavi.” He then receives a call from his investment agent, who explains to him how he’s lost all his money. So, Long’s character goes to Detroit to liquidate one of his properties. By all appearances, the trailer seems to be a comedy about a down-on-his-luck property owner attempting to save whatever wealth he has left. In the same way the first trailer sells Barbarian based on the audience’s expectations of Bill Skarsgard, this trailer capitalizes on Justin Long’s history in comedies such as Galaxy Quest, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Waiting, and Accepted. However, once Long’s character ventures down into the same basement that Bill Skarsgard and Georgina Campbell find in the first trailer, the tone of the trailer shifts into the shock and horror expected from a film like Barbarian. It is an ironic turn, especially since Justin Long is also known for his roles in horror movies as much as he is known for his comedies. With movies such as Tusk, Jeepers Creepers, and Drag Me to Hell, Long is no stranger to horror movies with a comedic, campy edge.

Just like the first trailer, this Justin Long-centric trailer doesn’t give much away. For viewers who haven’t seen the film, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. How does Long’s character relate to Keith and Tess’s story? Is Long’s character really the villain of Barbarian? And what does the title Barbarian mean in the first place? For the answers to all these lingering questions, you’ll just have to watch Barbarian, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.