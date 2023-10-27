The Big Picture Zach Cregger's hit film Barbarian is getting a video game adaptation that will expand on the world he created. Diversion3 Entertainment, known for their work on horror game adaptations, will lead the development team for the Barbarian game.

The game will offer a single player narrative experience, connecting directly to the events and characters of Cregger's film.

In 2022, Whitest Kids U'Know star Zach Cregger burst onto the horror scene as a director with his hit film Barbarian. Just over a year after it released in theaters and captured audiences with its horrific Airbnb tale, a video game adaptation is in the works from New Regency Pictures and Diversion3 Entertainment according to Bloody Disgusting. Little is known about the project other than that it plans to expand on the world Cregger created.

Diversion3 will lead the development team which is good news considering their previous work in bringing horror franchises to the medium of gaming. They previously contributed to last year's Evil Dead: The Game from developers Saber Interactive as well as IllFonic's Friday the 13th: The Game from 2017. Unlike those titles which are asymmetrical multiplayer games where players take turns as both the survivors and the killers, it seems the Barbarian game will be a single player narrative experience instead.

While actual details of the original plot are unknown, Diversion3 executive producer Tim Hesse teased the game's direct connection to the events and characters of Cregger's film. "We’re very excited to work with the team at New Regency to expand on the settings, characters, and creatures of Barbarian. The film did a magnificent job of not only scaring audiences with its unexpected and horrifying twists and turns, but also in establishing strong characters thrown into terrifying situations." New Regency Chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan was especially intrigued to see how the immersion and interactivity of a video game will add to the film's terror. "Expanding the Barbarian universe into gaming provides a new way to capture the horror that made the film such a success. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Diversion3 Entertainment to immerse new and existing fans in this world."

'Barbarian' Kicked Off Cregger's Directing Career With a Renter's Worst Nightmare

Image via 20th Century

Barbarian depicts many renters' worst nightmare as a young woman (Georgina Campbell) discovers the place she's staying in during an important business trip has been double booked. Despite her reservations about the complete stranger (Bill Skarsgård) living with her in the rental home, she decides to stay only to quickly realize the true horrors that lurk beneath their temporary abode. Cregger managed to get a talented cast to bring his original story to life, also including horror veteran Justin Long alongside the main duo of Campbell and Skarsgård

Following his successful first horror project, Cregger is set to follow it up with a new thriller titled Weapons. Described as a "inter-related multi-story horror epic" of sorts with a story focused on "the disappearances of high schoolers in a small town" according to The Hollywood Reporter, the project already has some big names involved including the internet's dad Pedro Pascal as its star. He'll play alongside The Worst Person in the World star Renate Reinsve.

There's currently no release date on the Barbarian video game. Stay tuned here at Collider for updates and check out our other horror favorites from 2022 that are worth a watch alongside Cregger's hit. Barbarian is currently streaming on Max.