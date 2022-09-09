When we travel, all we want to do is find a cozy home to relax and take care of our business. Unfortunately for Georgina Campbell, she will have to share her place with Bill Skarsgård in a nightmarish rental experience once Barbarian hits theaters. During Collider’s special Barbarian anticipated screening, ScreenRant's Ash Crossan got to talk with writer and director Zach Cregger and cast members Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Campbell, and Skarsgård, unveiling behind-the-scenes secrets of the highly-anticipated horror movie.

In Barbarian, a woman named Tess (Campbell) rents a house when going for a job interview in a different city. Unfortunately, when she gets to her rental, she finds out that Keith (Skarsgård) is already staying at the place, apparently due to an overbooking issue. Since Tess is really focused on her possible new job, she agrees to share the rental with the stranger. Unfortunately, she soon finds out there’s something evil happening at the place, as a mysterious figure called Mother (Davis) threatens her life.

At the end of August, Collider held an advanced screening for Barbarian in Los Angeles, with a handful of lucky readers getting tickets to watch the movie and participate in a Q&A session with Cregger, Campbell, Long, and Davis. During the event, we got to ask many spoilery questions, while also inviting the public to discuss the movie after the screening was over. The result is a deep dive behind-the-scenes of Barbarian that reveals how the movie came to be, what references Cregger used, and how Campbell, Long, and Davis identify with their characters.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Barbarian': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

Check out our full Q&A panel with Cregger, Campbell, Long, and Davis above to learn more about Barbarian, including:

What are their favorite Barbarian moments?

How Barbarian’s reproduce horror tropes?

Where does the idea for making Barbarian come from?

What convinced Campbell to be part of the movie?

Did Long hesitate in playing a character who’s an asshole?

How did Davis feel about breastfeeding Long?

How long did it take to put the Mother make-up together?

Is Cregger a fan of horror movies? And will he keep making horror movies?

Did Cregger build Barbarian’s location from the ground up?

What were Cregger’s influences in doing Barbarian?

Is there a connection between Barbarian and Jeepers Creepers?

What was Campebll’s method for acting through the creepiest moments of Barbarian?

Image via 20th Century Studios