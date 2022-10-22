Barbarians is back for Season 2. Created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf, the epic German historical war drama is set within a fictionalized version of the Germania tribe during the occupation of the Roman Empire.

When an ensuing rebellion spearheaded by leading character Arminius (Laurence Rupp) causes an uproar in the empire, all hell breaks loose and everyone is picking sides. Loyalties are tested between the empire that has given him everything he needs, and the people of his kin - eventually snowballing into a string of catastrophic events.

Barbarians stars household German names such as Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursard, and David Schütter. Combining jam-packed action, heart-wrenching drama, and a story that keeps you on your seat, Barbarians accumulated more than 37 million household views during the first four weeks of the show’s release.

Here’s where you can catch Barbarians Season 2.

Is Barbarians Season 2 Streaming Online?

Yes, Barbarians is available to stream on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Does Barbarians Season 2 Have?

The latest season of Barbarians will have six episodes. All the episodes are available for streaming on the initial release date. Each episode runs for more or less 45 minutes - perfect for anybody looking for a binge-worthy series.

When Does Barbarians Season 2 Premiere?

Barbarians Season 2 is set to premiere on October 21, 2022. The show’s renewal was initially announced way back on November 10, 20202.

Can You Stream Barbarians Season 2 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Anyone interested in catching Barbarians Season 2 is going to need a Netflix subscription. If you don’t have one yet, you can choose one of its many plans: Basic with Ads ($6.99/month - available starting November 2022), Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). Each plan comes with its respective perks. Be sure you choose one that meets all your streaming needs!

Is There a Trailer For Barbarians Season 2?

Here is the official synopsis for Barbarians Season 2:

“New Heroes, new alliances, new enemies – the battle is not over. A year after Varus' defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.”

The trailer for Barbarians Season 2 was released by Netflix on September 29, 2022. In the clip, the surviving tribes have been enjoying a year of peace of healing after the horrible events of the battle. As the tension of the previous war subsides, new legions are on the uprise. Rome isn’t going down without another fight, and the only way to stop them is to unite all of the tribes. But joining forces comes with its own troubles and risks. Arminius, who’s grasping his responsibilities as a leader, must decide quickly before it’s too late.

What Is Barbarians About?

Barbarians take place in the year 9AD when the German tribes come together to go against the undefeatable Roman legions in an epic bloodbath: the war in the Teutoburg Forest. A battle of gigantic proportions, eventually changing the course of European history, the series focuses on the events that lead to the tension of the battle, all set under the Roman Empire’s occupation of Germania.

In between these tumultuous circumstances is Arminius, an eques tied to the Roman Imperial army whose loyalty is torn between the institution that has raised him, and the Germanic Cherusci tribe who was given away as a hostage along with his younger brother Flavus as a peace offering. After witnessing the horrible atrocities committed by his fellow Roman soldiers on his tribes' people, Arminius can no longer look back and leads a rebellion against the empire.

What Was Production Like For Barbarians?

Barbarians is developed by the German production house Gaumont GmbH, which is under French Gaumont - home to producers Rainer Marquass, Sabine de Mardtn, and Andreas Bareiss. Shooting for the first season was held in Budapest, starting from August 12 to November 30, 2019. Due to the show’s rich historical portrayal, the creators of Barbarians heavily consulted with professional historians. All that effort is reflected in the show through its production design, costuming, and plot.

Other Shows Like Barbarians You Can Watch Now on Netflix

Vikings: following the life of Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), Vikings is heavily inspired by the sagas of legendary Norse heroes and their adventures in England and France. Through trials and tribulation, Ragnar transforms into a Scandinavian King thanks to his successful raids - not without the support of his crew, family, and descendants. The show puts a spotlight not just on the fearlessness of these eager warriors, but also on Norse traditions and their devotion to the Gods. Created by Michael Hirst, who’s known for his works on the Emmy Award-winning television series The Tudors and the movie Elizabeth, you don’t want to miss out on Vikings and its sequel, Vikings: Valhalla.

Knightfall: created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, Knightfall follows the fictional Templar leader Landry de Lauzon (Tom Cullen), a courageous and noble knight who becomes disheartened by the Templars' failures in the Holy Land but is inspired by the news that the Holy Grail has been found again. Landry becomes resolute in his pursuit of the Holy Grail as soon as he learns that it has reappeared in France. However, he soon discovers that there are powerful forces that plan on taking advantage of the artifact to fulfill their devious plans. The show delves into the great secrets that were kept hidden by the Templars and tells the story of the faith, loyalty, and brotherhood that helped sustain these warriors while they were fighting, as well as the dark events that would forever scar the annals of history.

Outlander: Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married army nurse living in 1945, is unexpectedly sent back in time to 1743. Stuck in mysterious times, she is immediately thrust into a foreign world where her life is in danger, and the plot of Outlander follows her journey through this time travel adventure. A passionate affair is begun when she is forced to marry Jamie, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior - breaking Claire's heart between two incredibly different men who live lives that cannot be reconciled with one another.