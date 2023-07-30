The Big Picture "Barbenheimer" has earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The phenomenon spotlights Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon is continuing to pack movie theaters and stun studio accountants worldwide as the unprecented, and unorthodox, double bill has grossed over $1 billion in just 9 days of release worldwide, earning a combined $1.174 billion. Greta Gerwig's Barbie has taken top spot at the worldwide box office with a take of $774 million, and will become just the second film of the year to pass the coveted $1 billion mark.

During its second weekend in theaters, Barbie continued to dominate the domestic box office, amassing an impressive $93 million in ticket sales. Christopher Nolan's biographical drama, Oppenheimer, which delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned "father of the atomic bomb," settled for second place — however, any other time in history, it would be sitting at number one. Nevertheless, Oppenheimer's compelling three-hour narrative provided a thought-provoking counter-programming option to the more easily approachable Barbie.

Barbie's popularity shows no signs of waning, as it has now amassed $351 million domestically and a further $423 million from overseas markets. On the other hand, Oppenheimer's remarkable storytelling and historical significance position it as one of the most significant movies in history never to have claimed the top spot at the domestic box office. Both films, each in their own way, have captivated audiences and made a notable impact on the global movie scene

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Oppenheimer's Still Rolling

Nolan's latest film has achieved remarkable success at the box office, grossing an impressive $174 million domestically and an additional $226 million from international markets, bringing its total worldwide earnings to a significant milestone of $400 million. At the moment, it holds the 10th position among the year's biggest Hollywood films in terms of global box office performance.

In its second weekend, the movie continued to draw audiences, adding an impressive $46 million to its domestic box office total. This performance marks one of the best second-weekend hauls ever seen for an R-rated film. Furthermore, it sustained its popularity in overseas markets, generating an outstanding $72 million over the weekend. Such a strong showing both domestically and internationally reflects the widespread appeal and success of Nolan's magnum opus, as well as the viral sensation created by the double bill.