Barbie and Oppenheimer have been proven to be two of the most successful movies from this year's movie season, and with them releasing on the same day, it didn't take long for the internet to place them in a friendly competition for attention called "Barbenheimer". But now, the two blockbusters have grossed over $2 billion with their combined performance at the worldwide box office. Audiences clearly can't get enough of both titles, even if they're extremely different in many aspects. While Greta Gerwig's tale of a doll looking for the meaning of life has grossed more money, Christopher Nolan's take on the man behind the atomic bomb has also been quite astonishing considering its rating and runtime.

Barbie follows Margot Robbie' as the titular doll, as she seemingly lives a perfect life with her friends. But after everything changes when she wakes up one day, she realizes she had to travel to the human world in order to find answers. Her friend Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her for the ride, with their visit to California making them realize that the rules are different from the ones seen in Barbie Land. The leading couple will take different paths to learn about the patriarchy, aging, and the consequences of living in a world driven by division. Musical numbers and existential dread are all a part of Gerwig's latest project. Barbie has grossed over $1.282 billion at the worldwide box office and is expected to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer tells the story of a troubled scientist, as he struggles with the dilemma of serving his country while building a weapon of mass destruction that could change the course of history. Cillian Murphy delivered one of the best performances in his career in Nolan's dramatic film, with a supporting cast filled with notable names from across the industry. At the time of writing the film has brought in over $718 million worldwide.

'Oppenheimer's Astonishing Box Office Performance

$800 million at the global box office is a number that most movies could only dream about, but Oppenheimer is quickly approaching that goal as the summer movie season comes to an end. While it is not uncommon for an action blockbuster to reach those heights, it's wildly impressive to see an R-rated historical drama bring in such a haul. The fact that Nolan's project made it so far is only a testament to the audiences' continuous interest in the film's stunning performances and practical effects. After all, Oppenheimer has already become the highest-grossing film to never top the domestic box office charts in history.

