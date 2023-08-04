The Big Picture Margot Robbie successfully convinced producers that a Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig would be a huge box office success.

The movie has already earned over $800 million in just a few weeks, proving Robbie's prediction to be correct.

Barbie is set to become the highest-grossing film of 2023, surpassing all expectations.

Barbie is dominating the worldwide box office, as audiences from many different backgrounds enjoy Greta Gerwig's story about a doll who dares to go beyond the confines of her box. While there's no doubt in anyone's kind that the movie turned out to be a huge success, that wasn't always the case, and Margot Robbie had to convince producers that Barbie was worth making. Presenting a project for the film industry in a meeting is never easy, but the actress knew what she wanted to achieve with the movie. During a recent interview with Collider, Robbie talked about how she knew the film would earn $1 billion at the box office:

I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. And then I gave a series of examples like, “dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,” that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, “And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.” And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!

In Gerwig's latest feature, Stereotypical Barbie (played by Robbie) is very comfortable with her seemingly perfect lifestyle, as she throws parties and goes to the beach every day alongside the other Barbies. But everything changes one day, when the doll starts thinking about death, and what the meaning of life could be. These new ideas change how the world around Barbie behaves, with her milk reaching its expiration date, and her ability to float down from her ceiling completely lost. After a tough conversation with Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), Barbie heads out into the real world to search for answers.

Robbie's Prediction Was Correct

While Warner Bros. possibly had a hard time believing a Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig could be a big hit at the box office, Robbie was proven to be correct with her early prediction, with the summer blockbuster finding itself really close to crossing the mark. With over $800 million already earned in the span of a couple of weeks, the movie is merely days away form joining the prestigious club. Not even Ken's (Ryan Gosling) attempt of taking over Barbieland will be Kenough to stop the hype train, as Barbie will soon become the biggest box office hit of 2023.

