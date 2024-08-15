The Big Picture Barbie director Greta Gerwig hopes for a fresh, original idea for a potential sequel, not just a money grab.

Barbie was a massive success at the box office, grossing over $1.4 billion and winning an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Despite no official word on a sequel, Warner Bros. may find a way to make Barbie 2 happen in the future.

A potential sequel for the highest-grossing movie of 2023 just got a disappointing update from its director. During a sit-down interview with 60 Minutes, Barbie director Greta Gerwig was asked about the potential of returning to the world of Mattel with a sequel to the smash hit. Barbie grossed more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023, beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie to finish the year as the top earner. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, but only brought home one Oscar — Billie Eilish won Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?". When asked if she was interested in returning for a Barbie sequel, Gerwig had this to say:

"Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

It's hard to deny that it would be difficult to recapture the magic that Barbie unleashed on audiences worldwide with a sequel, but that surely isn't stopping Warner Bros. from finding a way to make it happen. Box office hits are few and far between, and Warner Bros. experienced a hefty loss with Furiosa, which just barely earned back its production budget at the worldwide box office and needed much more to get into the green. It sounds like if Barbie 2 is going to happen with Gerwig at the helm, it needs to be a fresh, original idea, and not a clear money grab. Only time will tell if this answer will change if Warner Bros. can get Gerwig to direct a sequel, but this is still a refreshing take in a world so often driven by profits over quality.

What Oscars Was ‘Barbie’ Nominated for?

In addition to winning for Best Original Song, Barbie was nominated for seven Oscars, including two for Best Performance. Both Gosling and America Ferrara were recognized in Supporting Roles, but the awards ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). Barbie was also nominated in other categories, such as Best Costume and Production Design, both of which went to Poor Things, Best Adapted Screenplay, which ultimately went to Cord Jefferson for American Fiction, and Best Picture, which Oppenheimer claimed at the end of the night to finish its sweep. While Barbie perhaps didn't finish the year as the Oscar-winning Goliath many thought it was, it can still be considered a massive success in the history of cinema.

There has been no official word on a Barbie sequel, and no firm push from any of its stars to make one happen. Stay tuned to Collider where we'll certainly bring you news of Barbie 2 if it's announced, and watch Barbie, streaming exclusively on Max.

