After reigning at the global box office for months, Barbie will be soon available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD for fans to enjoy the feature in the comfort of their homes. Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling truly proved that indeed this is Barbie’s world, and we’re just living in it. From presenting an array of diverse actors as Barbies and Kens to compelling, relevant themesr, the movie created an unexpected magic spellbinding millions of fans around the globe.

Robbie plays stereotypical Barbie, who experiences an existential crisis, and to figure things out she’ll have to travel to the real world. Accompanied by Ken, in the real world she realizes the true joys and perils of living among humans. While Robbie is the star of the show, Gosling as Ken steals it, his portrayal is naïve and full of longing to be more than “just” Ken. With its hilarious twists and turns, the movie takes you on a ride unlike any other.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the movie is full of strong performances from the likes of America Ferrara, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, among others. The movie is being highly praised for its impeccable production design, creative cinematography, and lively story. The movie has garnered over $1.43 billion worldwide and has set many milestones including becoming the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female filmmaker at the domestic box office, among others. The bonus content on the physical release includes featurettes like Welcome to Barbie Land, Becoming Barbie, Playing Dress-Up, Musical Make-Believe, All-Star Barbie Party, and It’s A Weird World where the cast and crew will take fans behind the scenes to give a deep dive into the making of the film.

The Team Behind ‘Barbie’

Gerwig co-wrote Barbie with Noah Baumbach, and the film stars Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, and Emma Mackey. Further rounding off the cast are Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

Barbie arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.