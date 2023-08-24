The Big Picture Barbie: A Touch of Magic is a new animated series coming to Netflix, following two Barbies who discover a baby Pegasus and must keep it safe from a mysterious enemy.

The series features all new, original music and brings back beloved characters from previous Barbie projects.

Netflix has been building a Barbie universe since 2018, and A Touch of Magic promises to deliver the same level of fantasy and fun as previous Barbie content.

If you thought you’d had enough of Barbie after Greta Gerwig’s box office smash of a film came out this summer, think again. Netflix is getting back on the Barbie train with a new film that serves as a follow-up connection to their Barbie DreamHouse Adventures series, this time bringing a little bit of magic into the mix. Barbie: A Touch of Magic will hit the streamer on September 14, marking a return to the hit animated universe that has produced multiple Barbie projects so far.

The upcoming series follows two separate Barbies, Malibu and Brooklyn, as they discover what turns out to be a baby Pegasus, a magical creature who’s made their way to Malibu on a special mission that only the Barbies can help it complete. They must also work to keep the young animal out of the hands of someone mysterious and dark, who has their own plans for the creature. The thirteen-episode series will also contain all new, original music, as well as the return of characters many Barbie fans around the world have grown to love.

“More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand’s global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience,” said Alex Godfrey, Vice President of Content Distribution for Mattel Television. “Our animated Netflix content has always been a focal point for the reinvigoration of the Barbie brand, and A Touch of Magic promises to bring the same level of fantasy fans have enjoyed in our previous series and specials to the forefront once again by delivering all new adventures focused on fun, friendship and all things Barbie.”

Image via Netflix

Netflix’s Barbie Universe

A Touch of Magic is the first animated Barbie project to come out since Margot Robbie took the world by storm as a live-action version of Barbie in Gerwig’s hit film, but this isn’t the first time Netflix has dipped their toe into the world of the iconic doll. Since 2018, the streamer has aired Barbie DreamHouse Adventures, as well a number of spinoff projects, all of which are directed at young audiences to introduce them to the doll that’s been charming people the world over for sixty years.

Barbie: A Touch of Magic will debut on Netflix this fall on September 14. Check out the teaser trailer below: