At the start of July 2023, the internet got some chuckles out of a preacher in Tennessee who declared that Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie was an abomination and an affront to God. "I curse in the name of the lord this new Barbie movie that has been released full of transexual, and transgender, and homosexuality," the preacher declared. Amusingly, he seemed oblivious to the fact that, for the core demographic of a live-action adaptation of the Barbie dolls, the presence of trans and queer material would be a boon rather than a drawback. This wasn’t like riling up toxic dudebro fans of Star Wars or Ghostbusters over the prospect of women entering their ”sacred” pop culture spaces. So many of those “transexual, and transgender, and homosexuality” “perpetrators” are buying advance tickets in bulk for Barbie!

Barbie has always had deep ties to the LGBTQIA+ community. The colorful production design and presence of openly LGBTQIA+ performers like Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp in the 2023 live-action Barbie movie is just continuing a proud tradition. Todd Haynes established his distinctly queer filmmaking sensibilities back in 1987 with the film Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, which used Barbie dolls to tell the life of its titular musician. Meanwhile, The Simpsons had the clearly queer character Waylon Smithers be an avid collector of that show's equivalent to Barbie dolls, Malibu Stacy, in the 1994 episode "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy." Then there was material released by Barbie manufacturer Mattel that, intentionally or not, strengthened the idea that queer overtones were intrinsic to the world of Barbie.

For vivid proof of this, just look at the 2008 direct-to-video film Barbie & The Diamond Castle, which shares far more in common with Portrait of a Lady on Fire than Belle's Magical World.

RELATED: The 10 Movies That Inspired ‘Barbie’, According to Greta Gerwig

What Is ‘Barbie & The Diamond Castle' About?

Via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Barbie & The Diamond Castle is one of countless computer-animated Barbie features that began dropping in the direct-to-video market starting in 2001 with Barbie in The Nutcracker. This particular installment, helmed by Gino Nichele and written by Elana Lesser and Cliff Ruby, begins in the "modern world" with "best pals" Barbie (Kelly Sheridan) and Teresa (Cassidy Ladden) strumming their guitars together. Their session is interrupted by Barbie's sister Stacie, whose having enormous strife with her best friend. This inspires Barbie to tell her sibling a yarn about two best friends who learned the importance of sticking together, which sets in motion the primary focus of The Diamond Castle.

The in-universe fairy tale concerns Liana (portrayed by Barbie) and Alexa (portrayed by Teresa), two "very good friends" who live in a cottage alone together. There's something innately queer about their rapport from the start, partially aided by the budgetary constrictions of this direct-to-video release. Whereas a Pixar or DreamWorks Animation theatrical project would populate even isolated backdrops with woodland critters, Liana and Alexa are usually the only organisms this movie can afford to put in the frame. Constant shots of just these two alone, inches from one another in their little cottage in the woods, can't help but conjure up images of the duo's dynamic running deeper than platonic. Once they give each other heart-shaped stones to solidify their fondness for one another, one has to imagine somebody in the production is aware of the queer implications at play.

Liana and Alexa are eventually forced to move far beyond their isolated cottage in the woods when they discover a mirror containing a trapped woman named Melody (Maryke Hendrikse). It turns out that Melody not only loves to sing (hence her name) but is trying to evade an evil sorceress called Lydia (Kathleen Barr). Liana and Alexa set out to secure magical instruments that can defeat Lydia, a quest that eventually brings the duo to twins Jeremy (Jeremy From) and Ian (Joel Johansen). The duo fancies themselves as the inevitable love interests of The Diamond Castle’s protagonists.

“You belong with lads like us!” one of these boys croons in a line that reinforces heteronormative standards for what women “should” behave like. This expectation is treated with comedic mockery by The Diamond Castle, complete with a pair of pooches rolling their eyes at the lovestruck men and these twins getting pelted with food by jilted lovers. Heterosexual relationships are often tweaked and/or played up in a heightened melodramatic fashion within queer cinema. The kinds of dynamics treated with reverence by standard American movies are, within so many pieces of LGBTQIA+ features, handled with wackier sensibilities. Barbie & The Diamond Castle offers up its own version of this tradition by delivering a pair of Prince Charmings whose romantic advances are quickly turned into a punchline. The focus in this movie is on the bond between Liana and Alexa, not smooching guys.

'Barbie & The Diamond Castle' Is Full of Queer Undertones

Via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The second half of Barbie & The Diamond Castle happily ramps up the presence of allegorically queer material, including a second-act digression where Liana and Alexa briefly “break up” over their differing worldviews. This point of conflict comes after the pair pause on their quest to rest at a lavish home full of beautiful clothes to wear and delicious food to eat. Liana wants to keep moving so they can fulfill her promise to Melody about freeing her. Alexa, though, is comfortable in this home and loves having a sense of financial security after spending so long living in a cottage whose cupboards only contained bread and jam. The two quarrel over where they should go next, with Alexa firmly sticking to self-preservation over looking out for her friends like Melody.

The queer-relevant material in Barbie & the Diamond Castle doesn’t just manifest in two ladies being nice to each other or in the presence of an uber-theatrical lady villain. This dynamic also represents a fascinating conflict within the LGBTQIA+ community and the differing ways members of this marginalized population respond to hardship. Some see the value of sticking together even when things get unspeakably hard. Others see possessions and monetary gain as a way of earning stability and perhaps even a spot at the top of the social hierarchy that oppresses queer folks in the first place. The latter desire sometimes takes on truly toxic forms like LGBTQIA+ individuals who make money stigmatizing the most vulnerable members of this community. Hinging Alexa and Liana's most notable conflict between aspirations of unity and self-preservation is one of Barbie & the Diamond Castle’s most thought-provoking allegorically queer elements.

Of course, other allegorically queer aspects of this production are more entertainingly overt, like Alexa, in a moment of intense turmoil with Liana, yelling out to her “friend” “stay with me!” with all the passion of a Douglas Sirk character. Then there’s the key moment where our two heroes waltz across a rainbow bridge in triumph, which is just incredibly gay. Speaking of allegorically queer imagery, there’s plenty of that once Alexa gets hypnotized by Lydia in this sorceress’s evil lair. Liana eventually must rescue and tend to her friend through imagery and physical actions that instantly evoke queer connotations.

Initially, this is just limited to Liana clutching Alexa’s hand as her “friend” is dangling precariously off a cliff. Take this image, place it on the cover of a pulpy adventure novel or poster of a Sylvester Stallone action movie, and replace Liana with a dude, and audiences would automatically assume some kind of romantic tension is informing this dangerous rescue. Even more queer-coded is a subsequent moment where Liana cradles an unconscious Alexa in her arms. This tight medium shot depicts the duo’s lips mere inches from each other and harkens back to countless images throughout famous pieces of cinema of romantic couples seemingly broken apart by the tragic whims of fate. In trying to evoke recognizable visual shorthand for two characters sharing a deep bond, one of the most conflict-ridden stretches of Barbie & The Diamond Castle reinforces the queer vibes that have often followed the world of Barbie dolls.

Barbie and the LGBTQIA+ Community Have Always Been Intertwined

Image via Warner Bros.

Eventually, Barbie & The Diamond Castle ends on a chipper note with evil vanquished, Melody and her mentors (who were put into stone by Lydia) are freed, and the power of music has been solidified. To cap things off, Barbie & The Diamond Castle explicitly shows Liana and Alexa each dancing with Jeremy and Ian, even though these ladies have had about as much chemistry with these dudes as Chris Pratt had with Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers. Super heteronormative dancing is still not the most disturbing sight in this finale of The Diamond Castle, though. That honor belongs to a pair of CGI dogs standing upright and engaging in rigid dance moves. The likes of Herschel Gordon Lewis or Dario Argento could never have conjured up cinematic images harrowing as those pooches hitting the dance floor.

With that, the credits roll on Barbie & The Diamond Castle, which certainly offers more to chew on regarding allegorically queer material than you’d expect from a toy commercial from 2007. Obviously, all of the allegorically queer elements in Barbie & The Diamond Castle are incidental features. They emerge as byproducts of both Barbie’s connections to the queer community and broadly conceived visuals underscoring the importance of this movie’s central friendship. Still, it’s incredibly fun and intriguing to try and interpret such material into possibly the last movie many would ever imagine inspiring queer readings. After all, queer viewers often struggle to see their own experiences rendered explicitly on-screen. If mainstream pop culture wants to erase us, then we’ll just take any piece of pop culture we so please and claim it as our own for allegorical purposes!

Meanwhile, there’s an intentionally simplified and streamlined nature to Barbie & The Diamond Castle, qualities that are incredibly understandable given that it’s aimed at youngsters with short attention spans. However, these elements also make The Diamond Castle a very malleable movie for older viewers to mold to certain interpretations, including queer readings. Just the fact that audiences are never given any specific reason for Liana and Alexa living in the woods all alone together is enough to get the imaginations of the gays working. Plus, shots like Liana mournfully holding the body of Alexa seem to be crying out for queer interpretations, someone on the animation staff had to know what they were doing there.

Most importantly, recognizing even the silly ways Barbie and The Diamond Castle can be interpreted in a queer fashion just reinforces the ridiculousness of complaints about “gay propaganda” in modern movies like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Queer people have always existed, ditto folks who exist outside of the gender binary. Naturally, queer culture and artists have always permeated art, even if straight individuals didn’t realize it. Go back even further in time than the homoerotic undertones of The Diamond Castle or the “queer Marxist” readings of other animated Barbie movies and one will see plenty of ways that the concept of Barbie dolls has been intertwined with the LGBTQIA+ community. Remember that time Mattel released a Ken doll with a very gay-friendly accessory? How about the underlying meaning behind the original packaging on Ken’s “buddy” Allan? Modern-day folks can complain about all the “transexual, transgender, and homosexuality” in modern pop culture, but gays aren’t going anywhere, either in discussions about Barbie material or in society writ large. Like the bond between “best friends” Liana and Alexa, the LGBTQIA+ community and queer readings of mainstream art just keep going towards tomorrow and that "diamond castle in my mind.”