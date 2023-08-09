The Big Picture Barbie is a successful film that has broken records and made Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to cross a billion mark at the box office.

Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature a Barbie-themed beach house and a replica of her magic closet from the movie.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and other well-known actors in different roles.

Barbie is arguably one of the most successful films of this year by far. The movie has broken and set many records along with making Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to cross a billion mark at the global box office. The movie gathered much love from fans and critical appreciation for handling sensitive themes in the most unexpected ways. The marketing of the movie made it into a global phenomenon and when topped with Barbenheimer, its opening weekend became a double-feature cinematic event.

And now Barbie toy owners Mattel are keen to give fans the complete Barbie experience. As per a new report in Comicbook, Barbie’s beach house is getting a theme park treatment. Next year when Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona opens its doors the fan-favorite doll will be a big part of its festivities. Young fans and their parents will be able to enjoy Barbie’s beach and play inside the beach house while another attraction will replicate her magic closet from the movie.

The theme park will also feature other attractions based on Mattel properties like Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and Thomas & Friends. Speaking of the park Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel said, "Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life." She further updated the status of the project by revealing that construction is underway and “substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia.” Adding, “We're especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker rollercoaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan."

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Cast and Team Behind Barbie

Barbie has been highly praised for its themes, performances, and production design. While Margot Robbie, who also produced the feature shined as stereotypical Barbie, it is Ryan Gosling as Ken who steals the show. The movie cast Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and more as different kinds of Barbies. While Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, and more played different versions of Ken. The ensemble cast also includes America Ferrera as Gloria, Michael Cera as Allan, Rhea Perlman as the spirit of Ruth Handler, Helen Mirren as the narrator, Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and more. Gerwig wrote the screenplay with co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is playing in theatres worldwide. You can check out our conversation with Robbie and Gosling below: