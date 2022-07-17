Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.

The rumor is that Nef (along with co-star Issa Rae) are playing different versions of Barbie throughout the movie. So while we've seen set pictures of Robbie as Barbie skating with co-star Ryan Gosling as Ken, there are rumored to be different Kens as well (reportedly Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu's roles are also that of Ken dolls). What this means is that Barbie is going to be a movie that shatters whatever our expectations are of it.

From what we've seen, both Robbie and Gosling are the iconic Barbie and Ken from the late 80s early 90s in the bright-colored outfits and with picture-perfect bleach blonde hair, but it is exciting to think about the possibility of what the movie could bring to us through both Nef and Rae as Barbie, if that is the truth. But it also explains why this movie has such a stacked cast. Outside of those listed, the film also stars Scott Evans, Emerald Fennell, and Kingsley Ben-Adir just to name a few.

Image via Hari Nef

RELATED: 'Barbie': Ryan Gosling Felt "Seen" Playing Ken

Seeing Nef and Rae has different versions of Barbie does bring up questions about where the movie is going. Are we doing to see just how much Barbie has changed throughout the years to be more inclusive? Will we get to see the rest of the cast filled out with Barbie's friends and have a Skipper and a Scout storyline as well? Just where is this movie going to take us?

The fact that the movie is starting to wrap some of the characters does give us an idea of when we might be getting to see some more information about the movie as well. Right now, we still have a year to wait until Barbie hits theaters with its release date of July 21, 2023. For now, watch our interview with Gosling below: