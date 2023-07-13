The Barbie fever is running high, everything is drenched in pink and the world is not complaining. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led movie is soon going to take fans by the storm and under Greta Gerwig’s direction is set to make a statement. From the production value to costumes to themes, the movie is all things Barbie, from creating a massive shortage of pink paint to creating a world where Barbie is having an existential crisis, the upcoming feature is going to be a pleasant surprise.

“We had to create a world of Barbies and Kens that matched the incredible diversity Mattel has created in their lines of Babies and Kens. So that was an easy call, in terms of wanting it to show,” says Gerwig of the ensemble cast of the movie in the behind-the-scenes video. Further commending the talents involved she said, “These are just such incredibly talented people and they’re so funny and they’re so great and it felt like really creating a fantasy world of something that was… I don’t wanna say perfect because the Kens don’t have enough power and Alan has no power but there’s a sort of idolizing of it in terms of the group of people who came together to make it.”

The Barbie World

And the diversity of the cast isn’t the only thing that the toy company has inspired. “Our foundation to build off was the Mattel line and so when it comes to costumes the idea that you get a Barbie in a pack and you get all the accessories and all the matching pieces of the outfit that go together or in some cases that can be converted from day to night. We take that idea and ran with it,” says Robbie who is also the producer of the movie. The amazing outfits that she wore throughout the movie are all inspired by the various costumes the toy has worn over the years.

Image via Warner Bros.

While Barbie is happy with her perfect world things change when she feels an existential crisis that moves her towards the real world. Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO in the movie explains, “I am the head of this big corporation that even though we make toys it’s there’s somewhat ominous feeling to it and we meet my character and our team when we find out there’s been a rift between Barbie Land and the real world.” And to connect the dots for the viewers Helen Mirren will be narrating the story, “rather like David Attenborough doing a narration of a nature film,” she quips. “I’m the wise and knowledgeable and removed and objective voice telling the story of Barbie.”

A Look at John Cena’s Kenmaid

While Gerwig teased that in Barbie’s world, Ken has no powers, Gosling isn’t willing to give anything away. “You got Ken Scott, Ken Kingsley, Ken Simu there’s Alan. How are they Ken? They’re just Ken-ning all over the place.” He says with a laugh, “They are Ken-ing all over each other. They are Ken-ing so hard they’re gonna Ken themselves blind. If they don’t stop Ken-ing.” However, Simu Liu did shed some light, “Ken Simu is best described as a rival to Ryan’s.”

And then we have Cena’s Kenmaid, with blonde locks, seashells around his neck and a blue tail. His casting had come as a surprise and fans are quite eager to see him in the movie. “I think it’s gonna be a movie that all audiences enjoy, a movie that evokes, conversation. And I think it’s gonna be beautifully visually appealing.” Without revealing much about his character he adds, “the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions which I think is the greatest form of entertainment.”

The director adds, explaining the themes of Barbie, “I suppose I’m very aware of for girls and women how every time we make progress, we also hold ourselves to another different unattainable ideal that’s like ‘we just moved the bar.’” Gerwig feels something that was important to her that Gloria played by America Ferrara articulates was “There’s no way to do it right” adding,

“I sense that for a lot of girls and boys, the sense of like you have to be extraordinary all the time and it’s almost like that’s how you earn your right to be somewhere, and I feel like I wanna give people a sense of like, ‘you’re okay and you have value just as you are. It is not something you earn or need to achieve.’”

Barbie releases July 21. You can check out the new featurette below: