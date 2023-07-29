The highly anticipated Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, brings the famous doll to life with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring as Barbie and Ken, who leave Barbie Land for the Real World to learn who's playing with Barbie, causing problems for her like flat feet and "irrepressible thoughts of death." In addition to the main cast, a few actors appear in Barbie in small but memorable roles, such as Issa Rae’s President Barbie and Michael Cera’s Allan. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Cameos can be a fun way to insert a well-known celebrity, whether they're an actor or not, into a small role — but that doesn't mean they don't make a huge impression. With the vast number of characters representing Barbie and Ken dolls, both real and imagined solely for the movie, Barbie had plenty of opportunities for cameos, and it delivered.

8 Ryan Piers Williams

Actor Ryan Piers Williams plays Gloria’s husband. While Gloria, played by America Ferrera, wonders if her husband would care that she left, he is shown at home using Duolingo to learn Spanish, completely unaware of what Gloria’s up to. He appears again at the end of the movie with Gloria, Sasha, and the newly human Barbie and references Disney Channel original movie Gotta Kick It Up!, in which Ferrera starred.

Although Williams scenes are brief, they’re wonderfully funny and show a well-intentioned husband, even if he is oblivious as Gloria’s helping the Barbies reclaim Barbie Land. But his cameo is also notable because he’s Ferrera’s actual husband.

7 Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is known for having appeared as a contestant on the dating show Love Island in 2019. Prior to his time on the show, he was a business development manager and now works as an influencer. He appears in Barbie as one of the many Kens.

Taylor appears in a scene after the Kens have taken over Barbie Land awarding a fellow Ken the Nobel Prize for horses. And given how Ryan Gosling’s Ken feels about horses, it just might be the highest honor one can receive in the Ken-dominated version of Barbie Land.

6 Nicola Coughlan

Image via Netflix

Irish actor Nicola Coughlan is best known for starring in Netflix series Bridgerton, as well as British sitcom Derry Girls. She appears as Diplomat Barbie, one of the many accomplished Barbies in Barbie Land.

Coughlan looks totally different in her cameo as Diplomat Barbie, with bright red hair instead of her usual blonde. Diplomat Barbie is just one of a number of Barbies with critical roles in Barbie Land, illustrating how much power the Barbies have and driving home the idea that they can do anything and be whatever they want.

5 Dua Lipa

Image via Netflix

Award-winning pop star Dua Lipa makes her acting debut in Barbie, appearing on the beach as a glamorous Mermaid Barbie with beautiful blue hair. She also contributed the new original song “Dance the Night” to the soundtrack.

Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie is just one of many unique Barbies in Barbie Land, and although she’s onscreen only briefly, she’s worth paying attention to, as she becomes more relevant later. After Ken introduces the patriarchy to Barbie Land and the Kens take it over, even Mermaid Barbie is replaced by a Ken in another memorable cameo.

4 Emerald Fennell

Image via Netflix

Seen just briefly a couple of times in Barbie, actor Emerald Fennell plays Midge. Fennell has starred in British show Call the Midwife, as well as Netflix’s royal drama The Crown. Fennell is also a writer and won an Oscar for the screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Although Barbie Land is dominated by Barbies and Kens, they aren’t the only dolls there. Midge is one of Barbie’s friends, and she’s married to Allan, played by Michael Cera. Notably, Midge is pregnant, and the weirdness of a pregnant doll is referenced multiple times in the movie.

3 Rob Brydon

Image via Baby Cow Productions

Welsh actor Rob Brydon is best known for his role as Uncle Bryn in British sitcom Gavin & Stacey. He appears briefly in Weird Barbie’s house as Sugar Daddy Ken, alongside the infamous Earring Magic Ken, played by Tom Stourton.

Barbie includes brief glimpses of the live-action counterparts to toy Barbies and Kens that were actually released but had a short run, Sugar Daddy Ken among them. Despite the connotations of “sugar daddy,” the doll's backstory in both the movie and real life is that Sugar Daddy Ken is the daddy to a little white West Highland Terrier named Sugar.

2 Ann Roth

Ann Roth is a costume designer who has been nominated for an Oscar five times and won twice for The English Patient and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She appears in Barbie as an old woman sitting on a bench, and when Barbie tells her she’s beautiful, she replies confidently, “I know.”

It’s been rumored that the woman is Barbara Handler, the daughter of Barbie’s creator and the inspiration behind the famous doll, but it’s actually Roth. And while Roth isn’t as recognizable as some of the other cameos, hers is the most poignant, as the moving scene addresses both beauty standards and self-love in two simple lines.

1 John Cena

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

John Cena first made his career as a professional wrestler with WWE and has recently turned to acting, with roles in The Suicide Squad and Fast X. He appears in Barbie as Mermaid Ken.

When Stereotypical Barbie returns to Barbie Land, she finds it’s been taken over by the Kens — even Mermaid Barbie is now a Ken. Cena’s cameo is the funniest and most memorable in Barbie, complete with a beautiful mane of long flowing blonde hair.

