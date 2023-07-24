Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Barbie.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year has finally arrived in theaters! Barbie hit our screens on July 21 and positive reviews are rolling in — both from fans and critics. Everyone is geared up in pink and channeling their “kenergy”, understandably so. There are many great things to point out in this pink-filled movie, but there is one that is inarguably the strongest, most captivating scene throughout the film, and it actually does not come from a Barbie, but from a human, specifically Gloria (America Ferrera).

The Mundane Life of Gloria in ‘Barbie’

Image via Warner Bros.

Ferrera plays the role of Gloria — a mother who tries her best to connect with her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and works a non-fulfilling desk job at Mattel. Her life, as shown, doesn’t seem to be filled with too much light. It’s a pretty mundane life, so to speak. There’s nothing too exciting to look forward to. And for Gloria, a way to cope with it is by trying to reminisce about certain times from her younger years, which revolves around playing with Barbie. Little did she know that doing so affected Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) all the way in Barbieland, therefore causing the two to be connected. Later on, when Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) head to the human world, the two meet and go on a wild adventure.

The trio — Gloria, Sasha, and Barbie — rush back to Barbieland to escape the Mattel men as they are trying to capture Barbie. Upon going back, they realize that the pink-filled world is different, and it’s all thanks to Ken. Ken has brought back with him the lessons on patriarchy, and almost in an instant, caused the Barbies to forget their professions and instead become a mere accessory and helper to the Kens. The women are obviously shocked at how much this world has changed, and later on, when Barbie sees her dreamhouse being taken over by Ken, it sends her into an even more existential spiral. Gloria and Sasha give up consoling her, but, of course, go right back to save their newfound, non-human friend and the rest of Barbieland.

The mother-daughter duo — plus everyone’s favorite, Allan (Michael Cera) — heads to the house of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), where Barbie is still having a breakdown. This is where Gloria steps up and delivers an incredible moving monologue, which basically saved Barbieland, restoring it in all its glory.

Gloria’s Monologue Steals the Whole Movie

Image via Warner Bros.

Again, there are a lot of awesome scenes in this movie, but Gloria’s monologue is definitely the one that impacted many. Leading up to her speech, Barbie is crying and talking about how she is not pretty or good enough for anything and anyone because she is just a Stereotypical Barbie, after all. She has no specific profession, and she thinks that she really doesn’t serve a purpose, especially upon finding out that Barbies did not really change the real world. Gloria, fed up with what she’s hearing, starts pouring her heart out and steals the whole movie.

Gloria talks about how somehow, women always do everything wrong and that they can’t do anything for themselves without being mocked or judged. They always have to answer for men’s behaviors, but once they stand their ground, people get angry. Women do not receive enough credit for how they face the world with such strong hearts because, surprise, they are not enough for the world they are facing. Gloria essentially emphasizes a list of complexities of being a woman — and she does it incredibly well. This beautifully executed scene is one of if not the most gut-wrenching, annoyingly true moments in the film. It even leads to Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) turning back to normal. Everyone present in the scene — and the audience watching — is just silent for a bit, because it just makes you think.

This moment is the heart of the film — it’s what the film is all about. Barbie is about showing the beauty and hardships of being a woman, especially in a male-dominated society. Gloria’s monologue accurately explains it all. It leads to the Barbies taking back their power from the Kens and restoring Barbieland, rightfully so. It even leads to the Mattel men, especially the CEO (Will Ferrell) reflecting a bit about their lives. Basically, everything happens because of Gloria, literally, and, in turn, the Barbies and Kens find new meaning to their existence, Sasha slowly starts to warm up to Gloria, and Gloria becomes more confident in herself and learns how to be unapologetic. And while it is not directly shown, we can also tell that a huge part of why Stereotypical Barbie makes a bold decision on becoming a human is because of Gloria. Gloria showed her the ups and downs of life, but if you live it the way you want it to be, then it can be something beautiful. Gloria shows how there is no one right way to live because everyone is different, and that is just how things are. And if you just think about it, without her, the Kens will probably keep on fake-chugging beer and explain the whole plot of The Godfather to Barbies.

It’s one of the scenes in the movie that you just have to watch in silence as you absorb every word and point that Ferrera’s character says, because not only does it impact the characters in the movie, but the monologue also holds true to this world. Why are women always expected to be or do one thing, but they are not allowed to do it too well? It’s a whole cycle, and it is something that is sure to impact many women (and even men) who watched the film. Greta Gerwig, the director and writer, is known for having these deep monologues about girlhood in her previous films, and Barbie does the same, and you cannot help but always be affected and get your hearts tugged because Gerwig just knows how to handle these things with utter groundedness. And, of course, Ferrera’s performance is also a huge factor in why it resonated so much more than it expected to.

Barbie successfully and wonderfully showed the themes of existentialism and individualism in the context of a woman. And Ferrera’s character, a human, perfectly sums it all up. This monologue will surely stay in people’s minds for a long time.

Barbie is now showing in theaters worldwide.