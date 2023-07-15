There have been so many exciting films to look forward to this summer. However, none have been as highly anticipated as Barbie. The film, based on the legendary Mattel brand of the same name, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the title doll has been taking the world by storm thanks to a pink-filled marketing campaign, fun trailers, and a ridiculously charming looking plot. Moviegoers are just a week away from the film’s release. As such, brands like Funko have slowly started revealing their merchandise for Barbie’s live-action debut. Now Build-A-Bear has released a whole new line of Barbie bears to fill up your Malibu Dreamhouse.

The line comes with multiple Barbie and Ken gift sets. For Barbie the pink bear is branded with the franchise’s stylish logo and has three main options. There’s Barbie that comes with her pink sequin dress, Barbie’s summer gift set that comes with the doll’s iconic black and white striped swimsuit which was the first Barbie ever produced, and then there’s Barbie with a casual black t-shirt with the franchise’s logo and pink plaid skirt. Each Barbie gift set ranges from $50 to $56. The pink Barbie bear can also be bought separately for $29 along with each outfit which ranges from $10.50 to $13.50. In addition, the Pawlette Barbie gift set sees the classic bunny in Barbie’s pink sequin dress living their best life. Finally, we can’t forget about Ken. The Happy Hugs Teddy Barbie Ken set comes with sunglasses, a white t-shirt, and the doll's signature red swim trunks for $45. The swim trunks can also be bought separately for $7. The Kenergy coming off this bear is simply infectious.

What’s Barbie About?

Barbie is a fresh take on the toy franchise that started in 1959. Robbie plays the lead Barbie in a land full of Barbies and Kens. She’s having the time of her life going through her daily routine until one day her magic starts slowly being drained away. She’s falling off her roof, becoming flat-footed, and thinking about death to the dismay of the other Barbies. With the help of her boyfriend Ken, who’s got his own hilarious baggage, Barbie must go to the real world to find out what’s really going on with her.

Image via Warner Bros.

From the trailers and the glowing first reactions, Barbie seems to be the endlessly fun coming-of-age story that moviegoers never thought they needed. Also with a stacked cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Alexander Shipp, Barbie has become a must-watch cinematic experience. The film coming out the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has only added to Barbie’s growing legend with the double feature showdown of the century. The only thing hilariously missing now are Oppenheimer Build-A-Bears. It’s your move, Nolan.

When Does Barbie Release?

Barbie is hitting theaters on July 21, 2023. As you prepare for the ultimate double feature, you can buy the entire Build-A-Bear Barbie line on their website.