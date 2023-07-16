It’s Barbie’s world and we are just living in it. The promotions for Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie-led feature has captured the whole market visibly, from Robbie’s red carpet looks inspired by the titular character, and touring events inspired by Barbie Land, to merchandise collaborations, the team behind the movie made sure to turn everything pink. While the actors join writers on picket lines the promotion for the movie continues without them in every way it can.

Now Barbie has come to the candy kingdom of the highly popular Candy Crush Saga. In a short clip released by the game’s official Twitter handle, Margot’s Barbie along with Simu Liu’s Ken, and Issa Rae’s President Barbie have transformed into their Candy Crush avatar and are taking a ride along with Tiffi and Yeti. As the caption reveals, a new goal for the players "Barbie's made it to our Candy Kingdom, play now to help her get to the real world..."

What to Expect from Barbie

Barbie is being billed as a movie for everyone whether you love the doll or hate it. And along with numerous Barbies in the cast, Kens will also be represented with Gosling’s Ken being just Ken. It’ll be fascinating to see what he does with the character as the character has a sense of mystery around it. With a diverse cast, the feature is sure to relate to many people as they see themselves represented. The movie will follow Margot’s Barbie, whose existential crisis creates a rift between Barbie Land and the real world as we see her navigating the real world to find her own place.

While Barbie looks all camp and colorful, the movie has underlying themes of self-image and coming of age. In a recent behind-the-scenes video director Greta Grewig described the theme of the movie as “There’s no way to do it right.” Further elaborating, “I sense that for a lot of girls and boys, the sense of like you have to be extraordinary all the time and it’s almost like that’s how you earn your right to be somewhere, and I feel like I wanna give people a sense of like, ‘you’re okay and you have value just as you are. It is not something you earn or need to achieve.’”

Along with the aforementioned cast the movie also features America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and many more. Along with directing the feature Grewig also co-wrote it with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also produces alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner.

Barbie hits theatres on July 21. You can check out the new announcement below: