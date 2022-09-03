Just about any established property in the world of entertainment is fair game for a potential film franchise these days. Live-action films based on toy lines though have something of a rocky history. Transformers perhaps come to mind first. Those films raked in the money for years, but critical darlings they were not. Dungeons and Dragons, Battleship, He-Man; the list of toy-based films goes on with titles that never fully connected with audiences. But one of the next major films to draw inspiration from a popular toyline is coming up, and it brings with it a shocking amount of talent.

Barbie is the upcoming romantic comedy based on the fashion doll line from Mattel. Barbie is one of the most popular toy lines of all time, and it includes a massive multimedia franchise filled with animated films and TV shows. But this is the first live-action adaptation for the toyline, and based on the talent on board, Barbie should interest film fans as much as toy collectors.

Acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig takes the helm of Barbie. She’s also co-writing with her partner Noah Baumbach. The talent behind such films as Lady Bird, Little Women, and Frances Ha promises this film will represent a lot more than what you might expect from a Barbie story. Barbie and her life mate Ken classically represent beauty and luxury on a cliché level. But with the creative team behind the scenes, Barbie is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film with possible awards potential.

Not only is there immense talent behind the camera, but Barbie also features a tantalizing ensemble cast. Anchored by the two actors who couldn’t possibly be more perfectly cast as Barbie and Ken. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling embody the classic good looks inspired by the toy famous toys, but they’re also incredibly skilled actors who have delivered some fantastic performances during their careers. Outside of Robbie and Gosling, not much else is known about the ensemble cast. But a lot of names are confirmed to be taking part, and it promises to be a star-studded affair.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Margot Robbie had her breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street nearly 10 years ago. In the decade since she’s become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses. The Australian-born actress has tackled every challenge that’s come her way. She received her first Oscar nomination for playing ice skating icon Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. She conquered the world of superheroes by defining the role of Harley Quinn on film in the Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey. She’s also set to take the reins of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The role of Barbie seems like a perfect fit for Robbie based on her blonde bombshell looks alone, but her proven acting talent should also bring some excellent character work to the role.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

You can’t have Barbie without Ken, and Ryan Gosling will bring Barbie’s boy toy to the big screen. Like Robbie’s casting as Barbie, Gosling appears tailor-made for the role of Ken. His chiseled good looks along with an acclaimed acting career promise more complex character work than you might imagine from a film based on toys. Gosling is a two-time Oscar nominee for his outstanding performances in Half Nelson and La La Land. The pairing of Robbie and Gosling in the roles of Barbie and Ken is nothing short of an inspired casting decision. It’s safe to say with all of this talent involved, there’s going to be a lot more to these characters than you might initially think.

Barbie's cast has more heavyweight talent outside its two leads. Will Ferrell brings his immense comedic talent to the table as well. The SNL veteran lightens up just about any film lucky enough to cast him. Ferrell has spent the last two decades building a body of work that would be worthy of the Comedy Hall of Fame if such a thing existed. He might not be as classically attractive as Robbie or Gosling, but he's just about on their movie star level. While we know he's set to play the CEO of Mattel, how this plays into the plot of Barbie exactly is unknown.

Simu Liu as another Ken

As we round out the cast, Simu Liu joins as another Ken opposite Gosling. Liu is still fresh off his acclaimed turn in the Marvel universe as the titular hero in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He hasn't been seen much since Shang Chi, but Barbie should be just the start of a lot more Liu in theaters. He'll also star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the adventure film Arthur the King. Plus, he'll star in the romantic comedy One True Loves. Not only that, but a sequel to Shang Chi is in development. Liu certainly has a busy schedule ahead.

Next on the cast of Barbie is America Ferrera. During her career, she's acted in many acclaimed roles, including her award-winning role in Ugly Betty. She's stayed busy for the last several years as a member of the main cast of Superstore on NBC and for her voice role in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. But with Superstore coming to an end last year we might start seeing her pop up in some new roles. Barbie being one of them. The details of her role are still a mystery like most of the others.

The cast of Barbie is also bringing in some newcomers to rub shoulders with all the heavyweights. Ariana Greenblatt joins the cast in yet another mystery role. She had a small role in the musical In the Heights and most recently had a voice role in The Boss Baby: Family Business and its TV spin-off, Back in the Crib. She looks to be set for a breakthrough with a role in Eli Roth's Borderlands opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. Plus with Barbie on the horizon, things seem to be looking up for the young actress.

Ncuti Gatwa as another Ken

In the form of another Ken Doll comes British actor Ncuti Gatwa. He's perhaps best recognized for his role in the Netflix comedy Sex Education. His comedy chops should serve him well on the set of Barbie. It's likely a relatively small part compared to the other Ken dolls, but Gatwa has nothing but more to look forward to. He's confirmed to be the next actor to take over the coveted role of Doctor Who, making him the first black actor to take on the long-running character.

In addition to more Ken dolls, Barbie will naturally feature multiple Barbie dolls. Issa Rae joins the cast as another one of the titular dolls, but again this is just about all we know right now. Rae has been on the rise since first breaking out with her own YouTube channel. Now, she's a multi-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for her role in HBO's Insecure. She's even a New York Times bestseller for her memoir The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. She recently had a role in BJ Novak's Vengeance.

Hari Nef as another Barbie

In the form of another Barbie doll is Hari Nef. She'll be joining Issa Rae as one of the other variations of the titular character, but no plot details have been revealed about how she'll figure into the story. Nef broke out in a big way with her role as Gittel in the Emmy-winning Prime Video series Transparent. Nef has gone on to appear in films and shows such as Assassination Nation, You, and 1Up. She'll next be a part of the ensemble of the HBO series The Idol starring opposite The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Michael Cera

Another familiar face from the world of comedy joins the cast of Barbie with Michael Cera taking on an unknown role. We’ve known Cera since he was a young man when he broke out as George Michael Bluth in Arrested Development. Since then, he’s become a fixture in the comedy world with iconic roles in Superbad, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and tons of other roles. More recently he’s moved to the world of TV with Hulu’s Life & Beth which received great reviews when it dropped earlier this year. Barbie marks Cera’s first non-voice role in a film since 2018’s Gloria Bell.

Emma Mackey

Another relative newcomer joins the cast with Emma Mackey signing up for the cast of Barbie. Like her co-star Ncuti Gatwa, her breakout role came in Netflix’s Sex Education, but Mackey’s been successfully transitioning to film roles. She was part of the ensemble cast of Death on the Nile, and after the release of Barbie, she’ll be taking center stage in Emily where she’ll play famed author Emily Brontë. It remains to be seen how big her role in Barbie will be, but Mackey looks seems to be set for big things in the world of Hollywood.

Another SNL legend comes on board with Kate McKinnon joining the cast of Barbie. She’s still fresh off the news of her exit from the show. After 10 years of being a centerpiece of the long-running sketch comedy show, she seems ready to take on more challenging roles. Most recently she played Carol Baskin in Joe vs. Carol which set her way outside her comedic comfort zone. And she also had a voice role in DC League of Super-Pets. Barbie will probably lean into her comedy skills, and hopefully, her role will be a significant one.

Barbie features another star on the rise with Alexandra Shipp taking on one of the many roles in the film. Shipp got her break by landing the role of young Storm in the X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix taking over the role from Halle Berry. With that role seemingly behind her, it’s on to bigger and better things. Shipp turned in an excellent performance in Tick, Tick…Boom!, and she has main roles in the upcoming films Space Oddity and Kung Fury 2. The significance of her role in Barbie is still unknown, but her stock is on the rise in Hollywood.

The cast of Barbie doesn't end there either, other members joining the impressive ensemble include Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Marisa Abela (Industry).