It’s Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling’s world, we’re all just living in it. Google further proved this theory with its latest rollout of themes featuring the main cast and director of Barbie turning the search engine pink and sparkly to celebrate this weekend’s arrival of the Mattel-based film. If you head over to Google and search any of the trio’s names, your page will come alive with glitter and glam which changes not only the white background to a shade of pink but also gives all the links a rosy makeover for the occasion with a confetti of sparkles exploding to greet you as soon as the “enter” button is pushed.

This isn’t the first time that Google has gone crazy for our favorite characters and actors as, on May 4, they had our most beloved force-wielder, Grogu, cause some ruckus with the homepage. Likewise, back when House of the Dragon was in full swing with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke working their way into our hearts with their conversations surrounding their favorite drinks, (famously a negroni sbagliato, with prosecco in it and a gin martini with a twist, respectively), Google cheersed the stars with their very own takeover.

This weekend, Barbie takes on other highly-anticipated titles at the box office including Oppenheimer and Cobweb. With many planning their double feature screening of Oppenheimer and Barbie (lovingly dubbed Barbenheimer), there’s an absolute possibility that we’ll see Google take similar explosive measures for names like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Nolan.

Image via Warner Bros

What Is Barbie About?

A Barbie girl no more, the film centers around Barbie’s (Robbie) life in Barbie Land and her expulsion from the utopia after being deemed not perfect enough. Coming along for the ride, the film will see Ken (Gosling) and Barbie take on the real world and learn what they’ve been missing out on. Featuring an all-star cast, audiences will also see performances from Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, John Cena, America Ferrara, Rhea Perlman, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and more.

Check out a trailer for Barbie below and head over to Google to get in on the magic before the film lands in theaters this Friday, July 21. And, as the clock ticks down to the Oppenheimer release, keep your eyes peeled on Google for any other shenanigans they may be pulling during this exciting week in cinema.