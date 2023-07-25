Editor's Note: The following contains Barbie spoilers.

Let's face it: at least up until the next big cinematic event comes along, this is Barbie's world, and we're just living in it. And, to be quite honest, another bombastic movie might not even be enough to demote the plastic doll from her current position as ruler of the celluloid universe. The Greta Gerwig-directed Mattel movie has been such a huge hit, we may soon find ourselves swimming in Barbie sequels, prequels, and spin-offs based on the myriad of Barbies and Kens that appear in Barbie. You may try to fight it, but regarding a Barbie cinematic universe, it's not even a matter of "if" anymore, but of "when." All that's left for us, viewers, to do is debate which character from the original movie deserves their own film in the franchise. And though the denizens of Barbieland are many, there's only one plastic humanoid who deserves to kick off the Expanded Barbie-verse. Midge (Emerald Fennell) may entice us with her tragic discontinuation story, and an Allan (Michael Cera) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) buddy movie really doesn't sound all that bad. Still, the doll that most deserves her own spin-off is none other than everyone's favorite hermit, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon).

There's not even a debate here. Kate McKinnon's character. Weird Barbie, practically writes herself into her own movie with her amazing, bizarre, and enthralling backstory about being played with too hard. It's inevitable that audiences find themselves wondering how exactly everything surrounding Weird Barbie's origins played out in Barbieland. How did the other Barbies react to her emergence? Were there any other Weird Barbies before she arrived? How did she become the old, wise woman on the mountain? The questions abound. If we're going to get a Barbie spin-off, then it should definitely be an origin story for Weird Barbie.

Why Does Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Deserve a Spin-Off?

Apart, of course, from Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie, Weird Barbie is the most important Barbie in the entirety of Barbie. (Sorry, we're going to say Barbie a lot.) Kate McKinnon's character serves as an outcast guru to the inhabitants of Barbieland, the one that all dolls must go to when there's something wrong with their bodies or their pastel-pink world. So, when Stereotypical Barbie begins to face problems such as thoughts of death, cellulite, and flat feet, there's nothing left for her to do than look for assistance in the weirdest place possible.

But the answers offered by Weird Barbie to Stereotypical Barbie's questions aren't an easy pill to swallow: to find out what is causing her afflictions and maybe put an end to it, Stereotypical Barbie must bid farewell to her life in pink and travel to the dreadful real world to find the girl that has been playing with her. Only by curing said girl's broken heart will she be able to return to her regular, perfect self.

Weird Barbie also plays an essential role in saving Barbieland from patriarchy. In the movie, after decades of being ignored and condescended to by the Barbies, Ken travels to the real world alongside Stereotypical Barbie and is amazed by what he finds. Charmed by a universe in which men are lauded and respected just for being men, while women are treated as Ken-like second-class citizens, he introduces the concept of patriarchy to Barbieland, divesting the Barbies of their power. Brainwashed, the Barbies accept this new world order, with only a handful of exceptions. The ones that manage to escape Ken's patriarchal spell hide in Weird Barbie's weird house, where they concoct a plan to save Barbieland.

Weird Barbie's Spin-Off Could Focus on the Character's Origin Story

But even though Weird Barbie is such an essential character to Barbie, very little is known about her. Of course, we do get glimpses of her personality and backstory. The other Barbies tell Stereotypical Barbie that she became weird after her little girl played with her too hard, chopping off her hair and throwing her around in a perpetual split stance. Through her brief conversations with the other dolls of Barbieland, we learn that she is somewhere between resigned to her role as a wise hermit and desperate to be accepted back into society. Finally, we know that, unlike other Barbies, she's familiar with the hardships of the world outside Barbieland, but that's about where it stops. The movie never tells us how she became aware of those hardships nor how her transformation into Weird Barbie played out. Though it is implied that she was once a regular Barbie, it is never made clear what kind of Barbie she was - a mermaid, a doctor, a president, perhaps?

Therein lies the potential for a spin-off. The questions that surround Weird Barbie, as previously stated, are numerous. And though answering those questions isn't exactly necessary to our understanding of Barbie as a film, there is still a lot of material to play with regarding Weird Barbie - material that could be easily turned into a whole movie. The plot could be devoted to Weird Barbie's origin story, taking us through the more specific parts of her journey. Much like what goes on in Barbie, this is a plot that lends itself perfectly to a story about change and self-acceptance. If Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were able to craft one of the movie's most beautiful and powerful scenes out of a concept usually so terrifying as aging, the hypothetical screenwriters of Weird Barbie - The Movie can definitely turn a story about ostracism into a tale of empowerment and self-love.

Sure, one could say that these core ideas may be applied to basically all characters in Barbie and one wouldn't be exactly wrong. From the Kens to poor, forgotten Midge, all dolls that appear in the film can have their own journey of self-discovery leading to a burst of confidence. But none of them have a story as different as Weird Barbie's - a story about finding a new place for your weird self in a society that once saw you as an equal. In the end, a Weird Barbie movie could offer both a message aligned with what Barbie is trying to tell its audience and a story that is fully its own instead of merely derivative. And isn't that what a good spin-off is all about?