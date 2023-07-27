Barbie is finally here, with its meta commentary on gender, class, and feminism. The variations of these iconic toys are brought to life in new and magnetic way. The story is filled with characters who embody the magic of the concept of Barbie.

Some characters, like Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) bring an unexpected perspective to this fantastical world. Others, like Gloria (America Ferrera) ground the story in humanity and heart. Each member of this universe has an important message underneath the humor and heart.

10 Mattel CEO

Image via Warner Bros.

Will Farrell's nameless CEO is a darkly comedic commentary on the nature of corporate America. He leads a team of men as they lead the charge marketing a toy to young girls. He's so convinced he knows exactly what this demographic wants and needs.

Arguably, this CEO is a darkly effective villain of sorts. His confidence is off-putting and makes it difficult for anyone who isn't a cisgender straight white man to relate to him. If he has any redeeming qualities, it's in his chaotic and sometimes naive sense of humor.

9 Ken

Image via Warner Bros.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) is a lost soul built of plastic. His personality is wrapped up in his love for Barbie (Margot Robbie). The power of the patriarchy goes to his head immediately when he visits the real world, and he leads the Kens in an ill-fated coup of Barbieland.

It must be said that this is one of Ryan Gosling's most dynamic roles. This character is emblematic of how the patriarchy prevents men themselves from living their best lives. His willingness to destroy his own world for the sake of the ideals of the patriarchy is troubling to say the least. He is partially redeemed and made more relatable by his ability to learn from his mistakes.

8 Ken #1

Ken #1 played by Simu Liu is among the prettiest Kens featured in Barbie. He's Ken's nemesis and rival in every way. He is one of the coolest Kens and one of the most magnetic. It's easy to see what attracts Barbies and Kens alike to him.

Liu is no stranger to comedy which makes him such an engaging Ken to follow. His willingness to go along with Ken's patriarchal takeover of Barbieland is troubling. However, his willingness to join in the Kens' collective journey of self-discovery makes him redeemable in the end.

7 Ruth Handler

Image via Warner Bros

Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) is the real-life creator of Barbie. The doll is named after Handler's daughter Barbara. In the film, Handler acts as a kind of guide for Barbie as she faces her existential crisis.

Handler is a deeply human character within this realm of fantasy which makes her immediately relatable. Her unapologetic attitude is what also adds a depth to her character. Finally, tax issues aside, the fact that she is willing to jump in and offer Barbie guidance at a time of crisis speaks well of her character.

6 Allan

Image by Annamaria Ward

Allan (Michael Cera) is Ken's friend. He remains in the background of Barbieland's glamorous society. When the Kens revolt, Allan is notably unsupportive of their cause. Instead, he stands with the Barbies in their quest to restore.

What makes this character likable is his ability to go against his peers. He could have so easily bought into the ideals of patriarchy that sweeps through the Kens. His willingness to be different and not compromise his own sense of self makes him incredibly endearing.

5 Weird Barbie

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Weird Barbie lives on the outskirts of the glamor of Barbieland. Her distinctive look puts her in direct contrast to the order of the Barbies' world. She holds the key to navigating Barbieland and the human world.

The fact that Weird Barbie was so loved by a child is a testament to how likable she is. She's also a key component in planning the Barbie uprising to take back Barbieland from the Kens. She never gets discouraged by her outsider status, which makes her incredibly admirable.

4 Writer Barbie

Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) is a Barbie Nobel prize-winning author. The character is fully aware of her own intellect and literary impact. She is also among the first Barbies to snap out of the patriarchal trance.

This character is so sweet in addition to being ridiculously smart. She uses her smarts and influence for good, and is always ready to support her fellow Barbies. She also intensely passionate about protecting Barbieland from the perils of the patriarchy.

3 Sasha

Image via Warner Bros.

Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) is Gloria's (America Ferrera) daughter. She sees herself as too old for Barbies. She also is able to identify the problems that Barbie as an entity has caused since her creation.

Sasha is a typical teenager in every way. Her enormous feelings are deeply authentic as is her passion for justice. The fact that Sasha is willing to critique the image of Barbie and how she has the potential to distort the standard of a normal human body makes her instantly likable.

2 Gloria

Image via Warner Bros.

Gloria is a long-suffering Mattel employee largely working in the shadows of this company run exclusively by men. She re-harnesses her imagination by adding new stories to Barbie's lore. She helps Barbie re-connect with herself and instigates the Barbies reclaiming their universe.

What makes this character so endearing is her heartfelt and emotional speech about being a woman. This monologue is a testament to Gloria's character in that she possesses a stunningly good sense of self-awareness. Her analysis of the perils of the patriarchy in the real-world is what calls the Barbies to action.

1 Barbie

Image via Warner Bros.

Barbie is the central figure of Barbieland. She must wrestle with new and darker thoughts about the self, and find out where these thoughts are coming from. After taking a trip to the real world, her existential crisis worsens, and she must reflect on who she ultimately is.

Barbie is the one who keeps the entire story together. Everything in this universe comes back to Barbie as a concept. This is one of Margot Robbie's most endearing roles. Her downright human journey is what makes her incredibly relatable. It's difficult not to love Barbie as she lets herself be guided by her massive heart in her quest to do right in the world, Barbie and human.

