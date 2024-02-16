The Big Picture Olivia Colman had a hilarious cameo in Barbie in which she tries to take the narration role from Helen Mirren, but it was ultimately cut.

Greta Gerwig's film Barbie had a major impact on pop culture, with its diverse cast and unconventional storytelling.

The film was a huge success, grossing $1.44 billion and receiving critical acclaim for its production and performances.

Greta Gerwig’s latest film Barbie influenced pop culture in ways unimaginable. The tale of stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) touched millions of fans around the world as the Barbenheimer phenomenon gripped audiences last year. The feature has an illustrious star cast including the likes of Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and many more. The screenplay written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach is quite unconventional and is stitched together with the ethereal narration by Helen Mirren which hooked the audiences right away with the first trailer. Now the actor has revealed that she also shot a deleted cameo scene for the film with none other than Olivia Colman.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Mirren revealed that when she first received the script, the role was not written as “Narrator,” but rather as “Helen Mirren,” meaning the visionary director had no one else in mind while writing the feature. Further revealing that she also shot a cameo as herself with Colman, “It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses,” she elaborates. “She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off.” Well, that’s an opportunity missed.

‘Barbie’ Garnered Much Critical and Commercial Acclaim

Close

Last year, Barbie broke all perceived norms of success, the feature grossed $1.44 billion at the box office, making and breaking several records on the way including becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. It has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes rating and has garnered much critical acclaim for its production design, storytelling, performances, and direction. The movie has been nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Gosling and Ferrera, respectively. The film also already won two Golden Globes this award season.

While on the surface it looks like a straightforward story of Barbie coming to the human world to find her purpose, the movie makes a sharp commentary on themes of masculinity, patriarchy, and feminism, between its glittering aesthetics and its relatable message Barbie captivated fans across the globe. The movie is further elevated by the performances of Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and many amazing cameos.

Barbie is available on Max to stream.

Watch on Max