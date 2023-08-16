The Big Picture Barbie's upcoming digital release date is set for September 5 and is already available to pre-order on Amazon for $19.99.

The film, starring Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie, explores Barbie's struggles with the meaning of human life and features an impressive cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Dua Lipa.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Noah Baumbach, Barbie has achieved unprecedented success at the box office, beocming the biggest opening weekend for a female director and earning a spot in the billion-dollar club.

Barbie has been nothing short of a box office phenomenon, smashing through records on a weekly basis. However, all good things can't last forever and the Warner Bros film won't always be available on the big screen. However, arguably the best and brightest film of 2023, is set to be available for digital download next month.

As reported by Variety, Barbie's digital release date is set for September 5, and is already available to pre-order on Amazon for the sum of $19.99. Starring Margot Robbie (who also serves as a producer) in the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie, the film centers on Barbie's struggles to grapple with the implications and meaning of human life. The film boasts one of the most impressive all-star casts in recent memory, with Hollywood a-listers completing the roster of Barbies and Kens, as well as the characters from the real world too. Starring alongside Robbie and Ken are the likes of Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and many more.

How Big Has Barbie Become?

Barbie has become a box office juggernaut ahead of its digital release in September. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who also penned the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach, this film has paved new ground at the box office. One half of "Barbenheimer" (with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer) the film opened strong on July 21, with the biggest opening weekend in history for a female director.

Together with Oppenheimer, the film contributed to the fourth-biggest opening weekend of all-time and Barbie has since gone on to join the billion-dollar club at the global box office. The film has also had positive reviews across the board, with Collider calling Barbie "an example of how getting the right people behind an unusual idea can make something truly beautiful."

Prior to its digital release on September 5, it is without question that Barbie will continue to make an impression on the big screen. Whilst box office records continue to tumble and potentially digital records follow, check out our interview with Robbie and Gosling below.