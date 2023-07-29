The Big Picture Key takeaways: Barbie is exceeding box office expectations, earning $29 million on Friday and is projected to reach $350 million by Sunday. It's one of the best second weekend performances ever and Warner Bros' best movie.

Oppenheimer is also performing well, making $13 million on Friday and a total of over $140 million domestically. It is expected to gross $46 million this weekend and finish with over $170 million in the US and nearly $400 million worldwide.

Movies with bloated budgets like Haunted Mansion and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One have struggled at the box office, underperforming despite their high production costs. Haunted Mansion is projected to make only $25 million in its opening weekend.

A week after the “Barbenheimer” event blew past everybody’s expectations and set new box office benchmarks, audiences across the country are showing up for a round two that is poised to outdo projections yet again. While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is once again looking to claim the top spot on the domestic box office chart, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer appears to be attracting repeat business as well

Barbie made $29 million on Friday, and will pass the $350 million mark by Sunday after an estimated $95 million second weekend. This is one of the best second weekend performances ever, and the best in the history of Warner Bros. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, made $13 million on Friday, taking its domestic total to over $140 million. The movie is expected to gross $46 million this weekend, and will likely finish with over $170 million stateside by Sunday, and nearly $400 million worldwide. This is the best second weekend ever for an R-rated movie, ahead of Deadpool 2. For context, Barbie was expected to generate between $65 million and $85 million this weekend, while Oppenheimer was eyeing a second weekend haul between $35 million and $45 million. This is only slightly lower than what Nolan's movie was expected to gross in its first weekend, but it ended up nearly doubling expectations and making $82 million across its first three days of release.

But as well as the three-hour biographical drama has been doing across the world, the performance delivered by Barbie has been something else. Everybody knew that it was going to be a hit, but few would’ve predicted that it would pass $750 million worldwide by the end of its second weekend. At this rate, we could have the year’s second billion-dollar hit on our hands, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It helps that both Barbie and Oppenheimer were actually liked by audiences, because the “Barbenheimer” effect could’ve worn off very quickly had they turned out to be stinkers.

Movies with Bloated Budgets Have Struggled This Year

Disney’s Haunted Mansion debuted in third position, after grossing $9.9 million on Friday. Based on the popular theme park attraction and directed by Justin Simien, Haunted Mansion is shaping up to be another one of those big-budget would-be blockbusters that simply haven’t been able to find an audience this year. The movie reportedly cost $150 million to produce, but is projected to make only $25 million in its opening weekend. Previously, films such as The Flash, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny all underperformed at the box office, despite mammoth budgets.

Speaking of movies with massive budgets, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One slipped to the fourth spot, as it added $2.9 million on its third Friday. The movie was impacted by “Barbenheimer” last weekend, which the studio and star Tom Cruise must’ve surely seen coming. But this didn’t deter them from debuting the $290 million action adventure just 10 days before the movie event of the year. Dead Reckoning Part One will top $150 million domestically by Sunday, and is passing $400 million worldwide today. This is less than a third of what Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick made in its record-breaking theatrical run last year.

Elsewhere at the box office, A24’s latest horror release, Talk to Me, delivered $4.1 million on Friday, after grossing $1.2 million in Thursday previews. The well-reviewed film, directed by the RackaRacka twins Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, is looking to gross just under $10 million in its first weekend. You can watch our interview with the cast and directors here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.