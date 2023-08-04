The Big Picture "Barbenheimer" continues to dominate the box office for the third consecutive weekend, with strong domestic and global earnings, with Barbie crossing past $400 million.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Meg 2 provide moderate competition but are expected to fall behind Barbie and Oppenheimer in box office rankings.

Disney's Haunted Mansion is struggling at the box office, failing to meet expectations and recoup its reported $150 million budget.

“Barbenheimer” is fueling yet another lucrative weekend at the domestic box office, for the third time in a row. But this weekend, two new releases are looking to grab a slice of the pie. Offering moderate competition to Barbie and Oppenheimer this weekend is the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the gonzo action flick Meg 2: The Trench. The movies are expected to claim the third and fourth spots behind Barbie and Oppenheimer, which are due to three-peat at one and two at the box office.

With $11.8 million on Thursday, Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster satirical comedy passed the $400 million mark domestically — faster than recent hits such as Top Gun: Maverick and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Barbie is expected to gross around $55 million in its third weekend, but tracking has underestimated the movie twice before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it top this figure. The film’s current domestic total stands at $406 million after exactly two weeks. Globally, the film is passing the $900 million mark, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barbie is all set to become the second film of the year to pass the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office, and tracking suggests a domestic finish around $700 million — an astonishing performance that will be tough to surpass this year.

Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biographical drama Oppenheimer is performing like a summer blockbuster. The film added $5.5 million on Thursday, taking its running domestic total to a hair under the $200 million mark. The film is eyeing a $23 million third weekend. Globally, Oppenheimer will pass $500 million by Sunday, and a few days after that, it’ll overtake Dunkirk’s $527 million lifetime haul to become Nolan’s fifth-biggest release of all time at the global box office.

The Debutantes Had to Settle for Lower Spots

With $4.8 million on Thursday, Paramount’s Mutant Mayhem claimed the third spot on the chart. The movie debuted on Wednesday to $10.2 million, which also includes the $3.8 million that it grossed from Tuesday previews. The film is on track to deliver a $40 million opening across the extended five-day frame, which is a solid result for a franchise-starter that cost a modest $70 million to produce, and will likely satisfy younger audiences for weeks thanks to its stellar reviews. Directed by Jeff Rowe, Mutant Mayhem is co-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who’re probably hoping for it to emulate the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Image via Paramount

Warner Bros. is pitting one of its own movies against Barbie this weekend, with the nationwide release of Meg 2, starring Jason Statham. The film is directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, but is currently sitting at a “rotten” 28% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Meg 2 grossed $3.2 million in Thursday previews, and is eyeing an opening weekend haul between $20 million and $30 million. By comparison, the first Meg movie made $45 million in its opening weekend in 2018, and finished with $145 million at the domestic box office. The movie was a huge hit in China, which propelled it to a $530 million lifetime global haul.

The fifth spot went to Disney’s big budget flop Haunted Mansion, which has only been able to gross $33 million in its first week. By comparison, the 2003 movie based on the same attraction grossed $35 million in its first week, which is a bigger number even unadjusted for inflation. The new Haunted Mansion was produced on a reported budget of $150 million, which it will likely struggle to recover. You can watch our interview with Mutant Mayhem director Rowe here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.