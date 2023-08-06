The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's Barbie continues to dominate the box office, surpassing expectations and nearing the $500 million mark domestically.

Barbie is now the second film of the year to surpass $1 billion worldwide and the first directed by a solo female filmmaker to do so.

Meg 2 debuted in second place, outperforming Oppenheimer by a narrow margin, while Mutant Mayhem had a solid debut following a similar strategy to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

For the third weekend in a row, Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie isn’t merely topping the domestic box office chart, but is also doing it in style by exceeding expectations. The satirical comedy outperformed two new releases — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Meg 2: The Trench — in its third weekend, as it neared the $500 million mark domestically. As of today, it’s the second film of the year (after The Super Mario Bros. Movie) to have crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, and also the first film directed by a solo female filmmaker to have done so.

Barbie added $53 million to its account this weekend, taking its running domestic total to a hair under $460 million. The film debuted with $162 million last month, and grossed $93 million in its second weekend. The movie opened to high expectations amid peak “Barbenheimer” mania, but nobody could have foreseen the sheer pace with which it has toppled box office records in the subsequent days. Warner Bros. will be celebrating this one for years.

It Was a Close Race for the Number Two Spot

Debuting at the second spot after a closely contested race was Meg 2, the sequel to the surprise hit 2018 film The Meg. Directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Ben Wheatley and featuring a returning Jason Statham in the lead role, Meg 2 debuted with $30 million in its opening weekend, outperforming Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer by the narrowest of margins. By comparison, the first film made $45 million in its opening weekend, and finished with $145 million domestically and over $500 million worldwide. Oppenheimer fell to the third spot for the first time since its release. The three-hour biographical drama added $28.7 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $228 million. Globally, the film shot past the $550 million mark, overtaking Nolan’s own Dunkirk to become his fifth-biggest film of all time.

Paramount debuted Mutant Mayhem in theaters on Wednesday — a similar strategy that it recently used with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — and should be pleased with the $28 million three-day debut that the film is estimated to have delivered. Across its five-day extended opening, the well-reviewed animated film is eying $43 million — a solid result for something that cost a relatively modest $70 million to produce. The studio didn’t just borrow the animation style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but is also looking to emulate the Sony’s film’s commercial performance by restricting the budget to below $100 million. The same can't be said for Disney’s strategy with this weekend's number five film, Haunted Mansion, which was reportedly produced for $150 million but has only grossed $42 million domestically so far.

