The Big Picture Warner Bros.' satirical comedy Barbie has surpassed $500 million at the domestic box office, inching closer to becoming the studio's highest-grossing film ever in the US, beating out The Dark Knight.

The film has already grossed over $1.1 billion globally, and with its momentum showing no signs of slowing down, it is set to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $1.3 billion lifetime haul.

Director Greta Gerwig has become the highest-grossing female filmmaker of all time at the domestic box office and the highest-grossing female filmmaker of a live-action movie worldwide, surpassing Frozen II and Captain Marvel, respectively.

The celebrations won’t end anytime soon for Warner Bros. and director Greta Gerwig. Three weeks after Barbie debuted to record numbers at the domestic box office, the satirical comedy is breaking new records. On Friday, the film passed the $500 million mark domestically, having already crossed the $1 billion mark globally some days ago.

The film added $10 million to its domestic haul on its fourth Friday, taking its running total to $502 million. This puts Barbie only around $70 million behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which remains the year’s highest grossing film with $574 million at the domestic box office. Globally, Barbie is all but guaranteed to overtake Super Mario’s $1.3 billion lifetime haul, after having grossed over $1.1 billion according to The Hollywood Reporter’s latest figures.

On the all-time domestic box office chart, Barbie is currently at the number 20 position, and will soon overtake The Dark Knight’s $534 million lifetime haul to become W.B.’s biggest movie ever at the stateside box office. By Sunday, Barbie will overtake Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($515 million) to become the 18th biggest film of all time. The movie has already overtaken the likes of Finding Dory ($486 million), Frozen II ($477 million) and Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace ($474 million).

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

W.B. celebrated the milestone, and honored the cast and crew for its contributions. Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution at the studio, announced the film's latest achievement, and also acknowledged the 20-odd records that it broke in the first week alone. In his own words:

"It takes a truly extraordinary experience to power a winning streak this unstoppable, and Greta, Margot, and the entire Barbie cast and crew have clearly delivered exactly that. Barbie is, without a doubt, the must-see theatrical event that people have been waiting for. This wholly original film—one that’s not part of any franchise—broke nearly 20 box office records on its debut weekend alone, and with the low percentage drops we’re seeing from week to week, that momentum is showing no signs of slowing down. I 'Ken' say that this is absolutely the summer of pink, and we couldn’t be more thrilled or proud to be part of it."

The studio's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy concurred. "We are so thrilled the Barbie movie continues to be seen and discovered by moviegoers around the country. With this new and incredible box office benchmark reached, all of us at Warner Bros. Discovery celebrate Greta, Noah, Margot, Tom, David, Ryan, America and the entire Barbie cast and crew on this huge success," they said in a joint statement.

Gerwig Is Now Among the Most In-Demand Directors in the Business

This weekend, Gerwig earned the title of the highest-grossing female filmmaker of all time at the domestic box office, and also the highest-grossing female filmmaker of a live-action movie at the worldwide box office, overtaking Frozen II and Captain Marvel, respectively. She follows in the footsteps of trailblazers such as Ava DuVernay, who became the first Black female filmmaker to direct a live-action movie with a budget greater than $100 million, and Patty Jenkins, who delivered the previous highest-grossing live-action movie from a female filmmaker with Wonder Woman.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie delivered a record-breaking $162 million opening weekend haul, and followed it up with $93 million in its second weekend, and $53 million in its third weekend. The film is projected to generate around $30 million in its fourth weekend, and will ultimately finish with around $700 million domestically. If it does, it has a good chance of becoming one of the top five biggest movies of all time. You can watch our interview with Gerwig here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.