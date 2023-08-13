The Big Picture Barbie continues to dominate, grossing an estimated $33 million this weekend and will likely become Warner Bros.' biggest movie of all time in the US.

Oppenheimer takes second place with $18.8 million domestically and is projected to have a global gross similar to Christopher Nolan's previous films, Interstellar and Inception.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter disappoints at the box office, debuting in fifth place with only $6.5 million despite its $45 million production cost.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is off to an underwhelming start, despite the fact that it was the sole new wide release on offer. The horror film debuted at the fifth spot at the domestic box office with a mere $6.5 million haul, after opening with with $2.6 million on Friday. There’s no way to spin this positively for the film, which cost a reported $45 million to produce, and will now have to rely on PVOD and streaming to find its audience. Demeter’s disappointing debut meant that holdover hit Barbie retained the top spot for the fourth weekend in a row.

Directed by André Øvredal, who has helmed more than a couple of acclaimed horror movies in his career, Demeter is inspired by a chapter from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and has been described as Alien aboard a ship, which sounds like an exciting elevator pitch. But it’s clear that the marketing didn’t do enough to convince audiences to show up to theaters. While the film has its defenders, the consensus isn’t too positive. Demeter currently sits at a “rotten” 49% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned a B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Barbie, however, grossed an estimated $33 million this weekend, having already passed the $500 million mark domestically on Friday. The film’s current domestic total stands at $525 million, and it’ll soon overtake The Dark Knight’s $534 million lifetime haul to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie of all time in the US. Globally, Barbie is on track to pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.35 billion haul to become the biggest film of the year. Its current global haul stands at $1.1 billion.

"Barbenheimer" Dominated the Box Office Once Again

Jumping up a spot, Oppenheimer finished second this weekend, with an estimated $18.8 million gross. The film passed the $250 million mark domestically on Friday, and has now made $264 million. Globally, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biographical thriller finished a hair under the $650 million mark this weekend, further cementing his unparalleled ability to attract crowds to theaters, regardless of what movie he’s presenting. When all is said and done, Oppenheimer will have a global gross in the range of Interstellar and Inception, both of which finished with around $800 million worldwide.

The third and fourth spots went to last week’s debutants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Meg 2: The Trench. While the animated film grossed $15.8 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to just over $70 million, Meg 2 only managed around $12 million, which takes its domestic total to just under $55 million. A sequel to the hit 2018 film The Meg, Meg 2 will also rely heavily on China grosses to stay afloat. The film has already grossed more in the Middle Kingdom than in the U.S. Next weekend will see the release of DC’s Blue Beetle and the comedy film Strays. You can watch our interview with Demeter director Øvredal here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.