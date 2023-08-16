The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film, Barbie, has become the highest-grossing movie at Warner Bros., surpassing The Dark Knight, with $537 million at the domestic box office.

Globally, the film has grossed nearly $1.2 billion and is on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the year, even surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Greta Gerwig's film gave her the biggest hit of her career and puts her in a strong position for a possible sequel.

The wins just keep coming in for Barbie, as Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film has just become the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office in the history of Warner Bros., according to Deadline. At $537 million, it surpassed the record previously held by The Dark Knight, allowing the doll who looks for the meaning of life to become a bigger hit than anyone expected. Margot Robbie starred as the titular character, in a comedy that has taken over the world by storm with its musical numbers, production design, and powerful message. Life in plastic is certainly turning out to be fantastic.

When it comes to the global side of the situation, the film has grossed nearly $1.2 billion, and it is positioned to become the highest grossing movie of the year, a position that has been held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie for almost six months. There's no stopping the Barbie hype train, and even though the movie will be released on digital platforms soon, its box office total will continue to grow over the next couple of weeks. Stereotypical Barbie's journey also gave Greta Gerwig the biggest hit of her career as of today, placing the filmmaker in a position with plenty of leverage in case the studio decides to pursue the development of a sequel.

In the biggest film of the summer, Stereotypical Barbie seems to be living a perfect life surrounded by her friends, parties and elaborate musical numbers. Everything would change when she questions the idea of death for the first time, prompting her daily routine to look terrible compared to how it was merely a week before the events of the movie. When she doesn't know who to turn to, she pays a visit to Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who tells her that she needs to go to the real world.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie's Quest Takes an Unexpected Turn

Since Ken's (Ryan Gosling) only purpose was to make Barbie happy, he decides to join her on her mission to find answers in the real world. But when they arrive to California, they realize that the human reality isn't what they expected it to be at all, and that Barbieland was a much more peaceful society. While they're trying to process just how bad they're situation is, the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel (Will Ferrell) can't stand the idea of their most popular product skating around the city without permission. It was up to Barbie to figure out why things felt different while running a way from a bunch of mean executives. It is easy to why Barbie was a win at cinemas this summer.

What's particularly interesting about Barbie's new title as Warner Bros. highest grossing movie is that the director of the dethroned Dark Knight is Christopher Nolan, who also went head-to-head with Barbie with his WWII thriller, Oppenheimer, in theaters this summer.

