The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's Barbie surpasses The Avengers, becoming the 11th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, amassing $1.4 billion worldwide.

Mattel capitalizes on Barbie's success, announcing multiple upcoming film and television projects based on their iconic IPs.

Barbie features a star-studded cast, with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and marks Gerwig's biggest success as a director.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to surpass Marvel’s The Avengers to become the eleventh highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Despite its parallel run with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie has continued to lead the charts for 2023 and break box office records one after the other. Over this weekend, the movie based on Mattel’s iconic toy is set to surpass The Avengers' $623.3 million domestic lifetime haul.

The film follows Barbie’s journey into the real world, shows Barbie as a coming-of-age figure, and taps into the dynamics of both matriarchal and patriarchal societies. In just 58 days after its release, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, has not only been a domestic sensation but has also garnered global acclaim, amassing a staggering $1.4 billion in box office revenue. This has cemented Gerwig’s name as the only female director to cross the $1 billion mark.

Barbie Has Inspired Mattel to Take on Multiple More Projects Based on Company’s IP

In a strategic move to capitalize on the wave of success following the Barbie, Mattel is diving headfirst into the world of film and television. There are currently multiple projects in the development pipelines. Mattel, which owns the IP to the doll launched in 1959, is extending its reach first through a Hot Wheels movie directed by JJ Abrams. Other projects are also on the way, including but not limited to a Skydance-produced Matchbox Cars venture; a deep-space exploration with the Major Matt Mason film featuring the iconic Tom Hanks; and the whimsical world of Polly Pocket, directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins.

Image via Warner Bros.

In a recent statement, Mattel CEO, Ynon Kreiz, at a Goldman Sachs media conference, reflected on the Barbie film's ripple effect through the company. “What you saw around the Barbie movie was, we believe, a template, a case study, an opportunity to truly understand the value and appeal that our brands have, the cultural resonance, and, importantly, our ability to execute these projects both creatively and commercially,” he said.

The fantasy comedy sensation, Barbie, boasts a star-studded lineup with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading as Barbie and Ken. The film is further elevated by the likes of Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera in supporting roles. Gerwig not only directed but also co-wrote the screenplay with partner and screenwriter Noah Baumbach.