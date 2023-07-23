The rush of euphoria that was felt last year, when Top Gun: Maverick brought movie theaters back to life, can be felt again. Audiences across the country showed up to celebrate what has come to be known as “Barbenheimer” day — the much-hyped box office face-off between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. And as expected, Barbie is pulling ahead at the domestic box office, with an astonishing performance that out-performs even the most bullish tracking.

After generating $70 million on Friday, including $22 million from Thursday previews, the satirical comedy based on the popular Mattel toy-line has grossed an estimated $155 million in its opening weekend. Early projections pegged the movie’s debut in the $90 million to $110 million range. With this, Gerwig has delivered the biggest opening weekend haul for a solo female filmmaker, easily out-performing the $103 million debut delivered by Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman in 2017.

Additionally, this is the biggest opening weekend haul of the year so far, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million debut during the Easter weekend. Barbie also gives a much-needed shot in the arm to Warner Bros. after the disastrous performance of The Flash just some weeks ago, and marks a return to form for star Margot Robbie, who was coming off of two big-budget flops in Amsterdam and Babylon. Robbie also serves as a co-producer on Barbie, whose performance this weekend surely sets up a lucrative new franchise for W.B.

Image via Warner Bros

In an alternate universe, the studio would’ve been releasing this week’s other big release, the three-hour biographical epic Oppenheimer, based on the life of the theoretical physicist best known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” W.B. alienated its favorite son, Nolan, a couple of years ago, because of a controversial mid-pandemic release strategy that appeared to favor its in-house streaming site Max over movie theaters. This forced an infuriated Nolan to take his business to Universal, which is playing Oppenheimer in over 3,600 domestic theaters. After grossing $33 million on Friday, including $10 million in previews, the movie’s looking at an estimated weekend haul of $80 million. This is over $30 million more than what it was expected to make going into the weekend, and more proof that Nolan’s power to pull audiences to theaters remains unparalleled. It's his third-best opening ever, behind only The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Tom Cruise Took the Hit

In addition to the months of hype on social media, both Barbie and Oppenheimer are riding on a wave of positive reviews, which should help them hold steady through the summer. But if there’s one loser in this story, it’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie’s release date was always going to be an issue — it debuted in theaters only a week and a half before “Barbenheimer” — but star Tom Cruise would’ve hoped for it to perform like his films usually do; slow out of the gate, but rock-steady in subsequent weeks. However, Dead Reckoning Part One is looking at one of the steepest drops in the franchise’s recent history, as it added $19.5 million in its second weekend, pushing its domestic total to just under $120 million. This isn’t good for a movie that reportedly cost $290 million thanks to pandemic-related overruns.

Dead Reckoning Part One can’t even blame poor reviews, like this week’s fifth place movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The final Indy adventure to star Harrison Ford wasn’t the critical hit that Disney would’ve liked. And as it turns out, it isn’t the box office smash that anybody would’ve wanted either. The movie added around $7 million this weekend, and took its running domestic total to just under $160 million. Overall business this weekend stands at more than $300 million — it’s the biggest weekend since 2019, when Avengers: Endgame debuted to all-time record numbers, and the fourth-biggest in history.

You can watch our interview with Gerwig here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.