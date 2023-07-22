On July 16, Mattel and HGTV brought Barbie's Dreamhouse to life with new competition series Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge. The show will consist of four total episodes, hosted by multi-hyphenate Ashley Graham. It is produced by Mission Control and Mattel Television. In just its first episode, the series drew in an impressive audience worthy of Barbie herself, with nearly four million total viewers flocking to take in the renovation.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge seemed to resonate more with women, with a .77 L3 rating amongst women 25-54 and a .55 L3 amongst adults overall in the same age range. In upscale women in the 25-54 age range, the series gained a .79 L3 rating, with upscale adults at .55 L3. The upscale ratings pushed the series to one of the top 5 cable premieres. Additionally, the premiere episode made a splash on digital platforms. All related content on the show, including behind-the-scenes content and sneak peeks, garnered more than nine million views on HGTV's platforms, taking views from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Threads into account.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge features eight teams of HGTV stars and a Food Network chef who set out to renovate a Southern California home into a real-life version of the Barbie mansion. The premiere episode focused on the first-floor of the house, with Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson facing off against Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Food Network chef Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl). The former team created a 1990s-era living and dining room, while the latter revisited the 1960s with the kitchen and family room. A few surprise celebrity guests also showed up, including Barbie cast members Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera. Other faces viewers will see compete are Jonathan Knight, Kristina Crestin, Keith Bynum, Ty Pennington, Christina Hall, Anthony Elle Williams, Alison Victoria, James Bender, Michel Smith Boyd, Evan Thomas, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

Jasmine Roth Says Everyone Has Different Viewpoints of Barbie

In conjunction with the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premiere, Collider's Tania Hussain spoke with Jasmine Roth about her design process, her connection with Barbie, what to expect from the rest of the show, and more. About the challenge Roth worked on, she said that she and Lofaso needed to capture "the nostalgia of the original Barbie," which she thought was "so cool and also really nerve-wracking." Barbie was a doll that spoke to Roth, because "knowing that literally any occupation or any career that you wanted to be was represented through Barbie, was something that I really connected with." Finally, Roth teased what to expect from the rest of the episodes, noting the competitive spirit but that it was also a lot of fun. She also noted how all the competitors will bring different viewpoints to the challenge:

"There are some really creative spaces… it’s just all about what would Barbie do. How would Barbie want her house? If you think about all of us different hosts and the shows that we have and take that and then marry that with the Barbie brand, it’s really fun because everybody has such a different viewpoint and a different idea of what Barbie is to them. It’s like a personal take from each host as to what Barbie is, and then you add the decades on top of that."

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, with episodes available to watch the same day and time on Max.