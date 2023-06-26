Though we still have a few weeks left until Barbie paints the cinema pink on July 21, the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film has so far presented a promising cinematic experience with its ensemble cast and extravagant set designs. Of course, a Barbie film is incomplete without excessive use of pink, and the film's cast members appear to have lived the full-fledged Barbie fantasy, as Barbie's dream house is nothing short of pink.

Photojournalist John Schreiber on Twitter uploaded an overhead shot of Barbie's dream house, which stood out from the rest due to its predominantly pink interior, complete with a water slide and "Ken" letter balloons floating on the house's pool. In a pink-filled view Schreiber spotted from 10 miles away, the photojournalist speculates whether the house—which is obviously Barbie-inspired—is a publicity stunt or the film's exact shooting location. However, though the house is completely wallowed in pink, it is not the set used to film the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie feature.

The house in the clip was an Airbnb listing launched in 2019 called Malibu Dreamhouse. True to Barbie's whole concept, the house offers a glamorous recreation of Barbie's entire pink world. The listing had gone off the market for quite some time, however, the vacation rental app announced today that the new "ken-ified" dream house will be available to book starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Robbie previously walked everyone through the movie set in a set tour video uploaded to Architectural Digest. Designed by Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, the Barbie Dreamhouse took inspiration from Palm Springs' mid-century modernism, which Gerwig believes captures "the fun about the Dreamhouses." Check out the images of the new Airbnb listing below.

Barbie's Journey to the Real World

This Barbie, it is safe to say, is done being just a perfect doll. The upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie follows the titular character as she questions her entire existence. Despite the seemingly perfect and colorful world she's living in, she still feels like there's more to life than the perfect Barbie Land. However, all the Barbies in her village appear to be happy with their idyllic lives. Ken (Ryan Gosling), as a supportive boyfriend, accompanies Barbie in her pursuit to explore the real world, but living among humans appears to be less colorful and more dangerous.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, different variations of Barbies and Kens join the cast, with Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, and Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, along with Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena as Kens. Michael Cera will play Ken's buddy Alan, while Helen Mirren serves as the narrator. Will Ferrell, on the other hand, will star as the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel.

Barbie will soon roller skate her way through theaters on July 21. You can see the Malibu dreamhouse down below and book your stay on July 17.