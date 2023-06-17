Life in plastic is fantastic in a new set tour from Barbie, shared by Architectural Digest. In the video, Margot Robbie, who plays the movie's lead Barbie, takes the audience into the massive set that was built for Greta Gerwig's latest movie. As the home of Barbie, the house is made out of things that look beautiful, but are not necessarily useful or practical. Paintings represent things such as the sky or the contents of the refrigerator, while bright shades of pink make the environment a sight to behold. Only Barbie could have a slide that led directly into her pool.

The film will put Barbie in a very peculiar situation, with the character suddenly having very existential doubts in her head. While everything seems to be perfect in her world, with all the parties and musical numbers, Barbie still feels like there's something missing, and that there has to be more to life than being a perfect doll. When she voices her concerns to her partner, Ken (Ryan Gosling), he feels confused as to why Barbie would want to leave their lifestyle but, as always, he is very supportive of his girlfriend. It's finally time for Barbie to leave the dream house in order to have new adventures in the real world.

Barbie's new ideas about the meaning of life do not sit well with the people from her village, who are very comfortable with how things work in the dreamy community. The citizens of the town are other variations of Barbie and Ken, named after their favorite hobbies or the roles they play in society. For example, Dua Lipa and John Cena will star as Mermaid Barbie and Merman Ken, respectively, establishing a variant of the couple that has shiny fishtails instead of legs. Added to that, Emma Mackey is set to star as a Barbie who specializes in the knowledge of physics.

Image via Warner Bros

Barbie Will Face a Corporate Villain in Her Real World Adventure

Just like Barbie's new ideas aren't welcome in her home, the fact that the actual dolls from the package are alive out there somewhere will turn out to be a huge surprise for the people of the real world. Will Ferrell will be in charge of playing the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel. After finding out that there's a living and breathing version of his product running freely on the streets, he'll want to get to the bottom of the mystery. Let's just hope Barbie and Ken's roller skates are fast enough to get them out of trouble before it's too late. The summer of Barbie is already here.

You can check out Margot Robbie's tour of the set from Barbie below, before the movie opens in theaters on July 21: