As moviegoers look towards July, there’s one unlikely adventure film everyone seems to be excited for. That would be Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie. Based on the iconic Mattel toy brand of the same name, Barbie will mark the character's big screen live-action debut. The film is set to dance its way into theaters this July, but if you need more Barbie in your life there’s a new four-film collection coming to DVD that will have you singing, “Come on Barbie, let’s go party!”

The four film collection, releasing July 18, includes Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams where Barbie heads to New York for a summer program, Barbie: Dreamtopia where the title doll has a grand adventure with mermaids, Barbie and Chelsea: The Lost Birthday, and Barbie: Princess Adventure. The latter two films have Barbie helping Chelsea find her Birthday on a family cruise and Barbie trading places with Princess Amelia. America Young voices Barbie “Malibu” Roberts while Amber May voices Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts in the films. Barbie as a character has had many direct-to-video films since the doll's debut in 1959. While they’re definitely made for children of a certain age, most of the films are actually great ways to keep younger minds active. These are just colorful and adventurous companion pieces to the toy line. They’re meant to be watched as your children create their own adventures in their heads playing with their Barbie dolls. That’s why it’s wonderful to see these four films repackaged in this pink-filled collection.

What’s the Live-Action Barbie About?

While there’s so many Barbies and Kens that make up Barbie Land in the live-action film, the main Barbie played by Robbie will be going through a bit of a crisis. Her positive spirit seems to be waning as Barbie’s been falling off her roof, becoming flat-footed, and hilariously thinking about death to the dismay of her other fellow Barbies. This causes Barbie to go on a journey to the real world and the literal Mattel offices to help find her true purpose in life. Of course, she’ll also have her trusted boyfriend Ken played by Ryan Gosling at her side. From the trailers Barbie appears to be this extremely fun, witty, and meta take on this universe wrapped in plastic. While this Barbie is far from adult, its edgier humor has sparked a lot of attention as the film itself has cleverly been marketed to people “who hate Barbie”. The prospect of Grewig directing the film, an Oscar nominated talent, has turned a lot of people’s cynical heads as well.

When Does Barbie Release?

Barbie’s entering the real world and rollerblading into theaters on July 21, 2023. It’s one part of the ultimate double feature with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which is humorously releasing on the same day. While moviegoers anxiously wait for Barbie’s live-action debut, you can pre-order Barbie’s new four film collection ahead of its July 18 release on Amazon now.