If you're lucky enough, you might get a chance to see one of the most anticipated movies of the year earlier than expected, as select cities will host Barbie showtimes before the whole world has a chance to see the film. As announced by Fandango, some audience members will be able to watch Greta Gerwig's comedy on July 19, two days before the movie opens in theaters nationwide. Tickets are already on sale through their server, with limited availability for the event named the "Barbie Blowout Party". The real world will finally be within reach for the iconic doll, and you could be one of the first people to see it happen!

The main premise of the story deals with Barbie (Margot Robbie) living out her perfect life in Barbie Land, surrounded by other versions of herself and Ken (Ryan Gosling). Everything changes during one chaotic day when the titular character begins asking questions regarding the meaning of life, and if there's something else to do besides partying at the beach. Her ideas don't sit well with the rest of the Barbies, who don't want to change any aspect of their routine. Realizing that she needs answers, Barbie decides to leave her home.

When she makes her way to the real world, Barbie thinks she's alone, only to realize that Ken has tagged along for the ride. He will never leave his partner to fend for herself if he believes she needs his help, and he always has his rollerblades stored with him in case of an emergency. After all, Ken needed a breath of fresh air, too, given how his job description is literally just the word "beach." However, life in a perfect land didn't prepare the lovely couple for the challenges they will have to face in the human world.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: Margot Robbie Takes You Through the 'Barbie' Dreamhouse in New Set Tour Video

Barbie's Biggest Threat

One particular person who won't be happy to find out that Barbie and Ken are running around town will be the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel, played by Will Ferrell. Much like he did when he starred in The LEGO Movie, the actor will portray a corporate executive who wants to take control of the situation as quickly as possible. Hopefully, Barbie and Ken can get away from him before they get hurt, as the protagonist tries to deal with the fact that a shorter life of hope might carry more meaning than endless life of beach parties.

Barbie premieres on July 21, and you can get tickets to Barbie's Blowout Party right now. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer down below.