Calling all Barbie girls: if you grew up with the iconic doll and her friends, we’ve got a treat for you. The iconic fashion queen herself is coming to Netflix with an all-new interactive special titled Barbie: Epic Road Trip — the first ever for the franchise — and Collider is excited tpo premiere an all-new clip showcasing the kinds of choices viewers can help Barbie make to achieve her dreams.

Featuring all of your favorite Barbie characters — including Malibu and Brooklyn Barbie — the new special is unlike anything ever-presented for the globe-trotting, career collecting icon. Much like Netflix’s previous interactive offerings, viewers will be able to choose their own adventure, deciding where Barbie and her friends will jet off to and what she’ll do, from rescuing puppies to performing as backup singers for a massive star. With over a hundred decisions and five hundred possible combinations for stories, the special is unlike anything you’ve ever seen from Barbie and friends before.

The clip showcases just one of the many viewers can help the Barbies journey down over the course of her roadtrip. Surrounded by Malibu’s parents, as well as the iconic Ken and Skipper, Malibu and Brooklyn find out they’ve been offered the chance to audition as backup singers for Jacinda, a famous pop star, but only if they can make it to New York City in three days. Will they able to find the most efficient route to the city, or will something more pressing derail their trip? That choice is up to you.

Image via Netflix

Barbie: Epic Road Trip is a follow-up to Netflix’s successful Barbie series, Barbie: It Takes Two, which premiered its second season on the streamer earlier this month. Following Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts (I see what you did there, Mattel), the show is itself a follow-up to the film Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, just one of a number of films in the doll’s extensive library, and is filled top to bottom with exciting adventures for fans of all ages.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip premieres on Netflix tomorrow, October 25. Check out the exclusive clip below: