Excitement for Greta Gerwig's Barbie is mounting by the day. With less than a month to go until the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film hits theaters, Warner Bros. wants fans to get in on the action and excitement by hosting a worldwide touring fan event, stopping in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin, Sydney, Toronto, Mexico City and Seoul, bringing the Barbie beach party fun to fans all around the globe.

Collider's own Arezou Amin had the chance to check out the Barbie beach party as it landed in Toronto. The event took over three floors of a downtown restaurant, and was full of interactive experiences, photo-ops, specialty food and cocktails, and a banging throwback soundtrack.

Welcome to #Kenada

Barbie may be the star of the show - and make no mistake, her face and name were everywhere - but it was all about Ken in Toronto as local hometown boys Gosling and Simu Liu were in attendance and on-hand to present a grand prize trip to LA to one lucky winner in the VIP area, and to autograph the novelty Barbie surfboard the winner also took home.

Barbie-Sized Snacks

The food and drinks will likely change from country to country, as Margot, the Toronto venue, was serving their own specialty cocktails and finger foods. While they had a full bar running, they also had two special mocktails, which were both delicious. As far as the food, the standout for me was the beef taco, perhaps due in large part to how tiny it was.

To VIP or Not VIP?

Realistically, you don't get the choice. While billed as a fan event, the crowd at the Barbie experience was primarily made up of influencers, and fans who had won tickets on social media or the radio. The only difference, really, in the two experiences is that the fans in the VIP area got the chance to get up a little closer with Gosling and Liu, and possibly meet them. Given the widespread excitement for the film, it's a shame the photo-ops aren't available a little longer for more fans to experience, even if every day can't come with a full bar and celebrity guests.

Apart from that, the non-VIP experience was actually more fun. While the VIP jostled for space by the stage, the non-VIP had the chance to roam the rest of the experience at their leisure: we sampled the food and the drinks, took as many photos in the photo booth has we wanted, had our hair and makeup done courtesy of blo salons and NYX, and even had our faces printed on cookies. While these things were available throughout the night, once the VIP part of the event was over, the line-ups became that much longer. On the plus side, this meant the dance floor and formerly blocked off photo areas were now emptier for us to take full advantage of.

Leaving Barbie-Land

Once the VIP is opened to the rest of the guests, the standing area turned into a makeshift dance floor and dessert was served - all tiny of course. The event was then capped off with a goodie bag that included a tote, sunglasses, and of course a movie tie-in Barbie and Ken.

Barbie arrives in theaters on July 21.