The film, while hilariously funny, also tackles meaningful themes and tells an emotionally weighty story.

Director Greta Gerwig revealed that a fart joke was cut from Barbie.

Barbie continues to have one of the most profitable weeks at the box office in recent memory breaking all sorts of records along the way. In less than a week of release, the film based on the iconic Mattel toy brand is hovering around the $500 million dollar mark. This is in large part to rave reviews and great word of mouth, but the Greta Gerwig production also just so happens to be one of the most fun films in years. It's an experience that has audiences laughing over and over again, but that levity could have been a lot gassier as the director has now revealed that they cut a massive fart joke from Barbie.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Gerwig and editor Nick Houy talked about their desire to get a fart joke into Barbie. “We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig confessed and continued, “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.” Houy would add,“It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.” They then talked about how Barbie presented a unique opportunity compared to the rest of Gerwig’s filmography. “[Barbie] was so much more a comedy than Lady Bird and Little Women,” Houy said in regard to the bigger test screening process for the film. The editor would finish off by saying, “So we were just, like, ‘Let’s put it in front of people and see how they react.’ Everyone’s different and every screening’s different and we’ve definitely learned, over the years, that you really have to let things have their fair chance and then act accordingly. Once you know it’s dead, you have got to get it out of there.”

Barbie Is a Hilarious Story With a Heartfelt Message

While it’s hilariously sad to hear that a potential “fart opera” was cut from Barbie, something that sounds gleefully reminiscent to Scooby and Shaggy’s flatulent showdown from Scooby-Doo (2002), this coming-of-age story’s humor pushed the boundaries of its PG-13 rating regardless. Whether it was a joke about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, references to horror classics like The Shining, or Ken and Barbie having their own separate mental breakdowns, it's hard not to bust a gut in this zany adult adventure. It's a rich satire of such well-blended ideas, but its genius comedic style never gets in the way of Barbie telling an emotionally weighty and meaningful story about being comfortable in your own skin. While laughing and bonding in a dark theater full of strangers, Barbie brings moviegoers to the tear-jerking realization that we’re all “Kenough.” A fart opera might have gotten in the way of that sweet message.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse Full of Money

Given its historic success, the film has a great chance of crossing the billion-dollar mark. In just a week it has already surpassed the lifetime gross of other 2023 Summer blockbusters like The Flash, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While we wait to see what crazy milestone Barbie will cross next, you can view the trailer for the film down below before your next rewatch.

Barbie is playing in theaters now.