When Ryan Gosling took on the role of Ken in the Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach movie Barbie, something unlocked deep within him. His Kenergy was too hard to contain. It started with his ripped jean jacket and carried us through Gosling returning to Barbieland to teach all the Barbies and Kens about the patriarchy. It was a hard time for Barbie (Margot Robbie) but a great time for comedy fans seeing Ken create his "Mojo Dojo Casa House" after taking over Barbie's Dream House decked out in his faux fur and doubled-up sunglasses. Now, you too can bring that Kenergy home to your own Mojo Dojo Casa House.

For the reasonable price of $75 dollars (compared to Robbie's Barbie coming in roughly in the $80 range depending on what style you want), you can bring home Ken in his faux fur look. Affectionately known as his Fauxjo Mojo Minx, the jacket is now a staple of Ken's wardrobe and your Ken has his fanny pack and fringe jacket so that he is ready for any fight on the Malibu beach with the other Kens before they break into their musical number about self-discovery. They are, after all, just Ken.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this Ken is currently "temporarily" out of stock. Amazon should have more in stock soon, but right now movie-themed Barbies and Kens are flying off the shelves faster than retailers can keep up with — just like tickets to see the movie on the big screen. There are a series of Barbie-inspired dolls out there and if you want a matching Barbie in her plaid outfit and hat, crying because of how Patriarchy turned her Dream House into the Mojo Dojo Casa House, you can also purchase her online, unfortunately, she's also temporarily out of stock at the time of writing.

Anywhere Else He'd Be a Ten

It isn't surprising that many of us came out of Barbie obsessed with Ken. Not because Ken is that interesting but because of Gosling's performance as Stereotypical Ken. He is so funny when he commits to a role, and watching him sing "Push" by Matchbox Twenty and getting angrier and angrier that Barbie is going to sit with Ken (Simu Liu) instead of him? Peak comedy. So seeing the success of his performance and how this new Ken doll sold out so quickly isn't a shock. It's what he deserves. So when they're available again, make sure to get your Ken and bring him home to your own Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Barbie is now playing in theaters. You can watch our interview with Robbie and Gosling below.