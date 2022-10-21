Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Kiersey Clemons (Justice League), and Barbie Ferreira (Nope) will be taking on the world of drag. The trio is set to star in the comedy The Young King, the debut feature film of director Larin Sullivan (Anatomy: Soul), and one of the few films to explore the world of drag kings. Made with support from GLAAD, Sundance Institute, IFP’s Project Forum, Tribeca Film Institute, and Inside Out Toronto, the film hopes to explore a vastly underappreciated side of the drag world.

Set amidst the Las Vegas drag king scene of the 1990s, the film follows an aspiring drag king named Jules (Clemons) who comes to Sin City with the hopes of rekindling her relationship with her estranged father Mick (Shannon). She's also set to break out onto the drag scene at the biggest drag revue in the country. Her father isn't particularly thrilled to see her again, however. Both a legendary gambler and part-time birthday party clown for children, Mick doesn't take kindly to Jules' more masculine ambitions, nor the fact that she's pining after the dancer he frequents, Ronnie (Ferreira). Despite their extreme differences, their worlds are forced together amidst one wild weekend in Vegas.

Alongside Larin, the film has brought in a musical heavyweight in the form of Golden Globe and Grammy nominee Justin Tranter (A Star is Born). Their fingerprints are all over the music industry as they've written songs for numerous massive artists including Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga among many more, but they're also a board member for GLAAD known for their activism. They'll provide some original music for the film as well as serve as an executive music producer.

Shannon comes into The Young King fresh off of turns in the blockbuster films Amsterdam and Bullet Train along with a voice role in Little Demon with Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy DeVito. He brings a pair of Academy Award-nominated performances to the table with Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals along with a slew of other prominent roles. Clemons, meanwhile, recently made her way to the Toronto International Film Festival for Susie Searches, though her best-known roles include Zack Snyder's Justice League, Dope, and the critical horror darling Sweetheart. Ferreira rounds out the group in the midst of a breakout, becoming a star through Euphoria and later earning plaudits on the big screen through Jordan Peele's Nope.

Mister Smith Entertainment CEO David Garrett praised both the cast and Larin for coming together on this unique project, saying in a statement:

"We are delighted to present Larin’s fresh twist on a classic Vegas story by shining a light on the drag king scene, which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen. Led by our stellar cast, this is an incredibly emotional father-daughter story that will resonate with buyers and audiences."

Production on The Young King is expected to begin early next year. In the meantime, check out an interview Collider conducted with Clemons and Alex Wolff for Susie Searches at TIFF down below.