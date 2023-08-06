The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office, making her the first solo female director to achieve this milestone.

Barbie continues to dominate the global box office, earning $127 million worldwide in just one weekend and totaling $1.031 billion since its release.

Despite tough competition, Barbie remains at the top of the domestic box office, earning $53 million on its third weekend and surpassing expectations.

This Barbie has just crossed $1 billion at the box office after a strong third weekend at the global box office. That's right, Greta Gerwig's toy-based romp has continued its very pink and very sparkly takeover of the global box office, and is only the second film of the year to pass the rarified $1 billion mark at the box office, following The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This milestone is impressive in its own right, but even more impressive is the fact that the film's billion-dollar box office feat has made Gerwig the first solo female director to make a billion dollars at the global box office.

Everyone Wants to go to Barbie Land

It looks like everyone is seeing pink lately as Barbie's box office dominance continues into August. Globally, Barbie took in a whopping $127 million this weekend, pushing the film's total global box office to an astounding $1.031 billion just two weeks after its original theatrical release. Internationally, the film took in $74 million, which is down 41 percent from last week. This week's performance has brought the international box office total to $572.1 million so far. But Barbie has really shined domestically, bringing in a total of $459.4 million so far, accounting for a good bulk of the film's success.

There is no mistaking Barbie's dominance at the domestic box office, the film once again took the top spot at the domestic box office, raking in an impressive $53 million on its third weekend, a strong showing under any conditions, but especially remarkable given the shark-infested waters of this week's box office. The megalodon-loaded Meg 2: The Trench took a big bite out of the domestic box office as well, bringing in $30 million, and battling it out for the highly contested second spot at the box office along with the newly released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Oppenheimer, which came in third at this weekend's domestic box office, bringing in $28.7 million.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Regardless of the stiff competition, however, it looks like Barbie will remain at the top of the box office for some time to come. Despite some snags in the film's international release, the film has surpassed even Gerwig's own very high expectations for the film. Even before the film's astronomical success, Mattel was already developing a slew of other toy and game-based film projects, however, Barbie's mammoth box office success has only solidified the company's pivot to entertainment.

Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach wrote Barbie together, and Gerwig directed the film. Barbie features an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera. The film is currently playing in theaters worldwide.