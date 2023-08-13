The Big Picture Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has become a historic success, surpassing Captain Marvel as the highest grossing live-action movie from a female director worldwide. It has now made a total of $1.184 billion.

Warner Bros. also celebrates as Barbie enters the Top 10 list of their biggest titles internationally, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises and 3 Harry Potter films.

Fans have emotional connections to Barbie, and her film's success proves that they have been eagerly awaiting her big-screen debut. Barbie's popularity and record-breaking numbers show that she deserves this achievement.

Barbie was part of the biggest event this summer: Barbenheimer. A perfect (surprisingly so) double feature with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer became the must-see of the summer season. Then, as we continued to go on, we realized that Barbie just kept going and good for her! The Greta Gerwig directed film (which she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach) has brought us "I'm Just Ken" as sung by star Ryan Gosling, a series of Barbie-inspired looks based on Margot Robbie's take on the iconic Mattel doll, as well as memes and jokes galore.

In its fourth weekend in theaters, Barbie brought in $45.1 million dollars on 17,296 screens in 75 overseas markets. Barbie has broken the billion dollar mark and this weekend pushes her international total to $657.6m and makes the global total officially at an incredible $1.184 billion dollars. This marks Barbie as a historic film. It is now the highest grossing live-action movie across the world from a female director. The title was previously held by Captain Marvel, which was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

This also marks a historic moment for Warner Bros. with Barbie surpassing The Dark Knight Rises as well as 3 of the Harry Potter films to make the Top 10 List of the Biggest WB Titles of All Time Internationally. Looks like the iconic doll is taking on Nolan in more than one way at the box office this summer.

Welcome to Barbieland!

Barbie as a film isn't the most original thing in the world, given the fact that Barbie is based on the wildly popular toy of the same name. Where the film stands out is its commentary on the world at large, recognizing the issues with Barbie as a brand, and remembering why we as children loved her despite her flaws. Seeing Barbie on the big screen has made many fans of the toy emotional and many people have gone back multiple times to see Barbie as much as possible. Her breaking records and continuing to grow her numbers week after week (even though she has been in theaters for nearly a month at this point) shows that this is something fans have been waiting to see on the big screen and it is exactly what she deserves.