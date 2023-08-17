The Big Picture Barbie has surpassed $1.2 billion globally, making it the second-biggest film of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The movie's success is attributed to a built-in fanbase, Greta Gerwig's direction, and its exploration of feminism, the patriarchy, and existentialism.

The film's success is a victory for everyone involved, including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the studio, Warner Bros.

At this point, it’s anybody’s guess how high Barbie climbs at the box office before it debuts on digital next month. The blockbuster satirical comedy passed the $1.2 billion mark globally on Wednesday, cementing itself as the second-biggest film of the year, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While there’s no way of telling what the movie’s upper limit is, it’s only a matter of time before it surpasses Super Mario’s $1.35 billion global haul.

Barbie has grossed a phenomenal $541 million domestically, and another $659 million from international territories, for a running global haul of exactly $1.2 billion. The movie’s biggest foreign markets are the U.K. ($99 million), Mexico ($51 million), Australia ($46 million), Germany ($42 million) and France ($36 million). Released alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in what has come to be known as the “Barbenheimer” event, Barbie emerged as the bigger hit of the two, mainly because the property had a built-in fan-base, and the fact that it wasn’t a three-hour, R-rated thriller about the end of the world.

But it wasn’t exactly frivolous either. Director Greta Gerwig has been widely acclaimed for brining a unique voice to the film, which could’ve easily been an empty toy commercial. But in her hands, Barbie has things to say about feminism, the patriarchy and even existentialism. The movie’s success has turned Gerwig into one of the most high-profile filmmakers in the business, having gone from messing around in the mumblecore movement to helming major franchise films.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Film's Success is a Much-Deserved Victory for Everybody Involved

While it’s unclear if she’ll return for a sequel — recent reports suggest that Mattel would really want one — she’s committed to directing two Narnia movies for Netflix. But is there a future for the Barbie franchise without its biggest architect? It would be a no-brainer for Warner Bros. to bring her back for any follow-up, considering how important the movie’s success has been for the studio, especially in a year when it was reeling from the back-to-back superhero flops Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Barbie’s success is also validation for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, for whom this comes as a much-needed box office hit after a lengthy lean period. Robbie’s last two movies — the period dramas Amsterdam and Babylon — were both high-profile misfires. Gosling, on the other hand, hadn’t starred in a theatrical hit since 2016’s La La Land. Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and a host of other talented actors. You can watch our interview with Gerwig here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.