The movie faced tough competition from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but both films have created a healthy competition and contributed to the summer box office.

The success of Barbie can be attributed to its diverse cast, heartfelt performances, strong themes, and innovative marketing campaigns that engaged fans and generated excitement.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig have proven that this is Barbie’s world and we are just living in it. The opening weekend for the feature cemented its success by crossing many box office milestones, the movie has opened to grand domestic success as well as across the global market with a staggering $337M. The movie has become the highest domestic opening for a female director and a toy movie, and will certainly set many records in the coming weeks.

The competition for Barbie isn’t an easy one as it opened with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which cast Cillian Murphy as the titular scientist in the riveting drama. Nonetheless, the cast and crew of both the movies made it a healthy competition by hyping up the other and fans went on a "Barbenheimer" overdrive, watching the movies as a double bill. Ultimately both movies are doing their service to theatre business and summer box office.

The Barbie Success Story

This is the first live-action feature for the widely popular Matteldoll, helmed by Gerwig with Robbie cast as Stereotypical Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The diverse cast of the film, heartfelt performances, and strong themes packed in a fun, pink package all add to the charm of Barbie. The marketing of the movie also played a pivotal role in the reach of the movie, painting the town pink and sending fans into a Barbie craze with unique campaigns like Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge renovation show, touring events, gaming, and beauty collaborations among other things.

Barbie follows Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie who is cast away from her perfect world as she experiences an existential crisis. She then travels to the real world, accompanied by Gosling's Ken, the two navigate the human world while trying to find their individuality. While the feature looks camp and bizarre with its fish out of water story, it actually has underlying themes of self-image, acceptance, and coming-of-age.

Along with the aforementioned cast the movie also features America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and many more. Along with directing the feature Grewig also co-wrote it with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also produces alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner.

