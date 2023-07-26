The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's satirical comedy Barbie has surpassed the $400 million mark at the global box office after just six days in theaters, making it a major milestone for the film.

Barbie had a strong opening weekend, grossing over $350 million worldwide and setting records with $162 million at the domestic box office, making it the biggest opening weekend of the year and the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

Despite its success, Gerwig has hinted that she may not direct a sequel to Barbie, stating that she currently has no plans for another Barbie story and is focused on her upcoming projects, including directing two Narnia movies for Netflix.

Mere hours after Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer soared past the $200 million mark at the global box office, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie can celebrate its own major milestone. After six days in theaters across the world, the candy-colored satirical comedy has passed the $400 million mark. Both movies debuted in theaters this past weekend, in an event that came to be known as “Barbenheimer,” and delivered a massive $500 million-plus global opening.

And it doesn’t look like either film is about to slow down any time soon. Barbie has grossed $214 million at the domestic box office so far, and another $194 million from overseas territories, for a running global haul of $408 million. Notably, it showed an almost 0% decline from Monday's figures. The movie debuted with more than $350 million worldwide over the weekend, and grossed a record-setting $162 million at the domestic box office. This represents the biggest opening weekend of the year so far, and the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

Months in the making, “Barbenheimer” was a true blockbuster event that brought audiences back to theaters in huge numbers. Combined grosses made this the top weekend since 2019, and the fourth-biggest weekend ever at the domestic box office. Not just Barbie, Oppenheimer also exceeded expectations by a wide margin, as it delivered over $80 million stateside and $180 million worldwide in its first three days.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie is based on the iconic Mattel toy line. Even though Mattel produced the movie, audiences and critics have appreciated the satirical tone that Gerwig brought to the story, which touches on themes of capitalism, identity, and existentialism. The film’s A CinemaScore from opening day audiences and 90% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes suggest that there’s a bright future ahead of it, and that W.B. might want to start planning a sequel soon.

But Gerwig was recently tapped to direct two Narnia movies for Netflix, which might make things a little complicated. She was non-committal about a follow-up in a recent interview with The New York Times, where she said that “at the moment,” she doesn’t think she has another Barbie story in her. “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero,” she said.

Gerwig's Career Trajectory Has Been Astonishing

Gerwig rose up the ranks gradually. She got her start in the mumblecore movement, where she co-directed the comedy drama Nights and Weekends with Joe Swanberg. She made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird, which earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. She followed it up with the smash hit Little Women, which earned her a third Oscar nod, this time for Best Adapted Screenplay. Barbie is currently the ninth-biggest Hollywood hit of the year worldwide, behind John Wick: Chapter 4 ($426 million) and ahead of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One ($373 million). You can watch our interview with Gerwig here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.