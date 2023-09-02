The Big Picture Barbie has become the biggest movie of 2023, surpassing all expectations by grossing $1.36 billion worldwide and becoming Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film domestically.

The "Barbenheimer" effect, fueled by social media, contributed to the film's success, generating over $2 billion in global theatrical revenue.

Barbie shattered multiple box office records, including being the largest-grossing film directed by a female filmmaker and surpassing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 as Warner Bros.' biggest film worldwide.

She's done it. Barbie has officially become the biggest movie of 2023 worldwide after a stunning box office performance which saw Margot Robbie's titular doll blow up to regular human size, enter the world of Hollywood and bring it to its knees, destroying both cultural and financial expectations in the process of its pink-shaded global domination by grossing $1.36 billion and counting.

It passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the year’s biggest film domestically just over a week ago, and now it's decided that only the world will be enough for Barbie, Ken (Ryan Gosling) and the rest of the gang, who are also mainly called Barbie and Ken. It's just the latest achievement in the awe-inspiring over-performance of the movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

Mario Bros. had already performed way above its own expectations with a superb worldwide total of $1.358 billion, but the impact of Barbie cannot be overstated, combined with the viral "Barbenheimer" effect that also propelled Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to historic heights as well in an unprecedented summer that had exhibitors on the knees giving thanks to the almighty as they saw full foyers, packed auditoriums and one heck of a lot of popcorn left on the floors in the aftermath. The "Barbenheimer" effect, which began via social media, generated over $2 billion in global theatrical revenue.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Numbers Behind Barbie

Barbie debuted with a record $162 million in its opening weekend domestically back in July, before continuing its impressive box office run, amassing $93 million in its second weekend, followed by $53 million in its third weekend, $33 million in its fourth weekend, $21 million in its fifth weekend, and an estimated $15 million in its sixth weekend. It maintained its dominance at the weekend box office, holding the number one spot for an incredible 28 consecutive days until it was eventually dethroned by the newcomer, Blue Beetle, which made its debut last week.

Throughout its theatrical journey, Barbie shattered numerous box office records, notably achieving the distinction of being the largest-grossing film ever directed by a female filmmaker. Additionally, it proudly stands as Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film in domestic box office history, surpassing the previous record holder, Nolan's The Dark Knight, which had earned $533 million. More notably, on a global level, the film also surpassed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 to become Warner Bros.' biggest film worldwide.

The movie also features America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and more. You can still catch the film in theaters.