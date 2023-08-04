The Big Picture Barbie is on track to become a billion-dollar movie, reaching the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office and projected to make approximately $55 million in its third weekend.

Margot Robbie had to convince producers to take on the Barbie project, citing the success of pairing big ideas with visionary directors as a blueprint for success.

The film's success sets a high standard for other movies to surpass this year, with an expected domestic total of approximately $700 million and the potential to reach the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

Billion dollar Barbie is within touching distance now, as Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's mega hit movie has crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office after another stunning week. In a record for the Warner Bros. movie, Barbie broke the $400 million mark at the domestic box office on Thursday with another $11.8 million, maintaining the top spot with relative ease. The film is a lock to reach the billion dollar mark within the next few days.

Barbie is projected to make approximately $55 million in its third weekend, but previous tracking inaccuracies have underestimated its performance twice already. It wouldn't be surprising if the movie surpasses this figure. The film has already accumulated a domestic total of $406 million within just two weeks.

The movie is poised to join the ranks of the year's second film to achieve the prestigious $1 billion milestone at the global box office. According to tracking data, it is expected to reach an impressive domestic total of approximately $700 million, setting a remarkable standard that will be challenging for other movies to surpass this year.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Nobody Saw A Billion Dollar Barbie—Except Barbie Herself

Undoubtedly, the movie has proven to be an enormous success, but it wasn't always perceived that way. Margot Robbie had to persuade producers that the Barbie project was worth pursuing. Presenting a film proposal in the industry is never a simple task, yet the determined actress had a clear vision of what she aimed to achieve with the movie. In a recent interview with Collider, Robbie revealed her confidence in the film's potential to reach the $1 billion mark at the box office:

I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. And then I gave a series of examples like, “dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,” that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, “And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.” And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!

Barbie is still playing in theaters, and it will be for a long time yet.