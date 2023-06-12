The marketing team for Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie has been hustling like none other. From endearing clips of the leading actors playing with the Mattel dolls to an immersive experience giving fans across the country the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of stepping into Barbie’s Dreamhouse, the crew is on top of it. Today, the film’s stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling took to Twitter to share the news that they would be going on a worldwide tour to bolster excitement for the upcoming feature.

Completely dolled up in pink (were you expecting a different color?), the pair announces that they’re “taking this show on the road” and giving fans the chance to get up close and personal. Not only will Gosling and Robbie be making appearances across the United States in Los Angeles, and New York, but they’ll also be embarking on a globe-trotting adventure that will see the two (and possibly Barbie’s Corvette) in Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, London, and Berlin.

Exactly what this tour entails and how hopeful participants can get tickets isn’t addressed in the promo clip, nor are the dates revealed, but, with the film cruising into theaters on July 21, we imagine that the details will be announced in the approaching days. While Gosling says he won’t be bringing his rollerblades along, who knows what surprises the tour will bring? One thing is for sure - you’re going to want to run to the mall and get that eye-catching pink outfit before it sells out.

Custom Image via Annamaria Ward

What's Barbie About?

While the iconic doll has had her fair share of animated films for at-home viewing, this will be the first time a live-action adaptation will make its way into theaters. Starring Robbie and Gosling as the film’s main Barbie and Ken, respectively, the storyline follows Barbie after she’s been booted from Barbieland, given no choice but to make it in the real world. Boasting a star-studded cast, the film will also feature performances by Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, and so many more. The third feature from Gerwig, Barbie follows the director’s successful and Academy Award-nominated films, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Hear about the Barbie tour straight from Gosling and Robbie in the promo below and stay tuned for more information on when you can expect the Barbie Corvette to drive into a city near you.